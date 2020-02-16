The Year of the Rat marks the first of the 12 year zodiac calendar, as well as the 140th annual Bok Kai festival. This Saturday and Sunday, downtown Marysville will host a variety of cultural presentations, walking tours, traditions and celebrations centered around Chinese and Chinese-American history in Marysville.
The main event of the weekend is the Bok Kai Parade on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The parade will feature about 80 parade entries such as local school marching bands, lion dancers, Bok Kai Parade Chairperson Candice Young Fresquez said. The parade will conclude with the 175-foot golden dragon, Hong Wan Lung, carried by 27 people.
The parade starts at Sixth and D streets before traveling south on D street towards the temple, turning left onto First Street, and returning to C Street. Young Fresquez said the best spot to spectate is Second and C streets, where the parade grandstand is located.
Aside from the parade on Saturday, Young Fresquez said there will be vendors along First and C streets from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with crafts, food and informational booths. She said there will also be a children’s area located at Third and D streets with booths from Playzeum, Yuba First Five and the Yuba County Office of Education.
On Sunday, there will be the Bomb Day ceremony, which is a tradition where men enter a circle and try to catch a ring blown into the air by a bomb (large firecracker) before the ring falls to the ground. Young Fresquez said the rings are all numbered, and some believe certain numbers are related to luck.
“The goal is to catch the ring which brings good luck. Each ring has a number, and the numbers are registered at the temple,” Young Fresquez said. “A lot of people believe certain numbers bring good fortune.”
Museum grand opening:
Ahead of festival activities, Friday night is the grand opening of the Chinese Community Museum. After four years of fundraising, renovations and archiving artifacts, the museum will officially open with a free event from 5-7 p.m.
The museum is housed in two rooms attached to the Bok Kai temple, and displays artifacts which were previously in storage for over a decade.
“It gives...an overall history of what it was like to be in California, in Marysville during that time,” project manager Heather Young said.
Young said the artifacts displayed include hand carved sedan chairs, theater clothing, rod puppets used for telling old stories in the temple and opium pipes. The centerpiece of the museum is the dragon, Moo Kung, who came to the U.S. from China in the 1880s.
“Moo kung is the first known dragon to come over from China,” Young said. “He actually traveled throughout the U.S. as an ambassador to help the Chinese share their culture.”
Young said artifacts like Moo Kung had to be carefully restored, and are now displaced and accompanied with descriptions of their historical relevance written in both English and Chinese.
Weekend events:
The Bok Kai festival has a weekend full of events celebrating Chinese culture and history in Marysville, organized by the Chinese American Heritage Committee.
-The Bok Kai Temple, located at First and D streets will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors are asked to respect the worshippers, as it’s an active temple.
Built in the 1800s, the Bok Kai Chinese Temple is one of the oldest Taoist temples in the state, and the only temple in the country named in honor of Bok Eye, a Chinese water deity.
-The Yuba County Library will host three films about Chinese American history, pioneers and the community for the Chinese American Film Festival on Saturday from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The films will be accompanied by Q & A sessions with the films’ directors. A $10 donation is suggested for all films.
-A cooking demonstration of food of early Chinese immigrants will be presented by chef Don Lee on Saturday. Two demonstrations will start at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Marysville Buddhist Church, in the Social Room, 125 B Street. A $10 donation is suggested.
-Walking tours of Marysville’s Chinatown will be given by Gordon Tom, whose family has lived in Marysville for generations. The tours will meet at 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, at the Chinese American Museum of Northern California, 232 1st Street. A $5 donation is suggested.