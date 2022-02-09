After transitioning to a drive-thru event last year to keep the longstanding tradition going, organizers of the 142nd annual Bok Kai Parade said being able to return to a traditional event on March 5 with full festivities this year is beyond exciting.
Bok Kai Parade Chairperson Candice Young Fresquez said the event is celebrated on the third day of the third month of the lunar calendar, typically one month after Lunar New Year.
“It is also known as the Bok Eye, the deity of the Bok Kai Temple’s birthday,” said Young Fresquez. “Because he is the deity of water, it is said that he protects Marysville from flooding but also provides the local area with water for the crops.”
According to Young Fresquez, this celebration dates back to 1880 when the Chinese who were working on the railroads brought traditions from their home country to California.
“The original dragon, Moo Lung, is possibly the first dragon of its kind to have been imported to the United States,” said Young Fresquez.
The Bok Kai Parade Committee, which consists of a small group of volunteers of all backgrounds, hosts the annual parade and is always looking for new volunteers. Planning and preparations for this annual event take about four to five months, said Young Fresquez, with the bulk happening just weeks before.
“We will have all our traditions – the works if you will – firecrackers, dragons, lions, not to forget school bands, community groups, community youth groups and much more,” said Young Fresquez. “Vendors will be moved back to their original location on Second Street. It was here on Second Street for as long as I can remember. We tried moving it the last few years and we feel that Second Street is still the best fit for this event. The vendor location will be filled with local food trucks, official Bok Kai Souvenirs and trinkets. For anything different – you’ll have to come watch to find out.”
The 142nd parade – which will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger – will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth and D Streets in Marysville. The procession will continue south on D Street toward First Street before turning left and continuing on to C Street.
“Catch the grand finale just before Second Street,” said Young Fresquez.
Young Fresquez said the members of the Bok Kai Parade Committee hope that community members from both Yuba and Sutter counties can come to downtown Marysville on March 5 to enjoy the annual festivities.
“It’s said to be the oldest continuous parade as we celebrate 142 years – so it is very much a community event!,” said Young Fresquez. “Make sure to bring ear protection especially for the little ones – the Bok Kai Parade is definitely one of the loudest events in our community. And that it’s free for all to attend.”
Young Fresquez also encourages the community to stay and shop downtown and visit the vendors on Second Street, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5.
“If you were to ask me, the best seats in the house are on C Street just before Second,” said Young Fresquez.
Bok Kai activities in downtown Marysville will continue on March 6 with the annual Bomb Day event. At 4 p.m., handmade bombs will be lit outside the Bok Kai Temple at First and C streets and young men will scramble to catch “lucky” rings.
For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.