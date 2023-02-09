Ahead of the 143rd Bok Kai Parade on Feb. 25 in downtown Marysville, organizers said they are still looking to add more entrants for those interested in taking part in the annual tradition.

While the official deadline to apply for a spot in the parade was Monday, Candice Young Fresquez said she still wanted to encourage the community to take part. According to the parade entry form, a late fee could be applied to applications received after Monday. No entry forms will be accepted after Feb. 17.

Tags

Recommended for you