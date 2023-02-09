Ahead of the 143rd Bok Kai Parade on Feb. 25 in downtown Marysville, organizers said they are still looking to add more entrants for those interested in taking part in the annual tradition.
While the official deadline to apply for a spot in the parade was Monday, Candice Young Fresquez said she still wanted to encourage the community to take part. According to the parade entry form, a late fee could be applied to applications received after Monday. No entry forms will be accepted after Feb. 17.
However, Young Fresquez said organizers “could waive the fee” to encourage more participation in the parade.
“We are highly encouraging floats,” Young Fresquez said in an email.
Some of the rules for those interested in being in the parade include the following:
– Parade entries consisting of motor vehicles shall consist of no more than 10 vehicles. If a club or organization wishes to enter more than 10 vehicles, they shall be entered as a separate entry of up to 10 vehicles and may be placed away from the first unit in the parade line.
– Parade entries consisting of persons walking shall contain no more than 50 persons. Organizations wishing to enter more than 50 marchers must break them into separate groups of 50 and enter each group separately. The groups will be placed away from each other in the order of parade line. This restriction does not apply to bands and units marching with them.
– All float entries will be prejudged in the staging area beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25.
– Units that use sound amplifying systems shall maintain a sound volume that will not interfere with other units. Units with sound systems or music must indicate same on entry form.
Parade applications and more information about the weekend festival can be found at www.bokkaiparade.com. The parade will take place rain or shine.