Lim5.jpg

Chinese dragon dancers entertain bystanders during the annual Bok Kai parade in Marysville. These acrobatic dancers are slotted to have an even larger performance this year complete with dance towers and LED lights.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Sutter County Museum in Yuba City was filled to the brim Thursday night for its first Speaker Series of the year, featuring Jon Lim, a fourth-generation Chinese-American and president of the Marysville Chinese Community. 

Lim gave a warm and humorous presentation filled with some of his fondest memories as a young and reckless youth growing up in the heart of Marysville’s Chinatown. From sneaking out of school, to shooting off bottle rockets, and assisting his grandmother in long evening cooking classes, Lim vividly shared his nostalgia and the deep seated reverence he holds for both his heritage and community. 

Tags

Recommended for you