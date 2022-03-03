Marysville High School sophomore Meah Jung has been chosen as the 2022 Bok Kai parade hostess.
“She is so completely honored,” said Meah’s mother Christy. “She has been going to the parade since she was a little girl and would say that she wanted to be the parade ‘princess’ one day because that’s what she thought it was called back then.”
Meah is a Marysville native and a third generation Chinese American. She is the daughter of Randy and Christy Jung and the granddaughter of Doug and Deirdre Escheman and Evelyn Jung. She also has a younger brother named Teagan.
Christy said Meah is active in Future Farmers of America and is currently working on raising puppies that she breeds for her FFA project.
She is also on the volleyball and trap shooting teams at school and enjoys various types of dance including ballet, lyrical, pointe, tap and jazz.
While maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, Meah has also taken classes at Yuba College.
When she is not at school, Meah is also active in the youth group at her family’s church.
Christy said being selected as this year’s parade hostess has sparked Meah’s interest in her heritage and she and her dad have been talking to family and researching to learn more about their Chinese roots.
“It is surreal for Meah,” said Christy. “She has already accomplished so much in her 15 years and I am so excited for her.”
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs, who has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshal, said this event is an opportunity for the Yuba-Sutter communities to come together and celebrate our rich history.
“We welcome everyone to our amazing little city as we celebrate 142 years of Bok Kai,” said Sachs. “It is an honor and a privilege to be selected as Grand Marshal for such a prestigious event. I am humbled that I was chosen to represent our community and I look forward to celebrating with everyone.”
The 142nd annual Bok Kai Parade – which will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger – will begin promptly at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Sixth and D streets in Marysville. The procession will continue south on D Street toward First Street before turning left and continuing on to C Street.
Prior to the parade, several vendors will be on site selling Bok Kai merchandise, food and more.
For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
Bok Kai Parade Schedule of Events
March 5
10 a.m. – Vendor booths open on Third Street. Get your official Bok Kai merchandise, snacks and more.
10 a.m. – A Bok Kai party will be held in the parking lot of the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. to noon. The free event will include vendors with community resources, goodies, crafts, games and more.
11 a.m. – Parade starts at the corner of D and Sixth streets.
1 p.m. – Approximate ending time of the parade. After the Bok Kai Parade, the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a “Chinese traditions and more” event from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature calligraphy writing, storytelling, exhibits and displays. Free hot tea will be available and attendees will have the opportunity to win a tiger. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
March 6
1 p.m. – The Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a Year of the Tiger Paint and Sip event from 1-3 p.m. Admission costs $25 and includes art supplies and chinese hors d’ oeuvres. The event is open to adults and children of all ages. For more information or to register, call 530-740-2418.
4 p.m. – Firing of the Bombs at the intersection of First and C streets.