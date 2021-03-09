The annual Bok Kai Parade will once again make its way through downtown Marysville on Saturday to celebrate the Year of the Ox, but things will look a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since large gatherings of any kind are still prohibited under current COVID-19 guidelines, Bok Kai Parade Chairperson Candice Young Fresquez said the community will be invited to view the annual festivities from the privacy of their own vehicles in a drive-thru fashion.
“All entries that have been invited to participate will be stationary, much like a still art exhibit,” said Young Fresquez.
The route of this year’s parade has also been shortened. Those that attend will enter the parade route at Third and C streets and travel south before exiting at First and C streets.
“The ‘reverse’ parade will still have Lion dancers, Fook Lung the Dragon, the ceremonial gong and local government officials,” said Young Fresquez.
She said the Bok Kai Parade committee felt that because positive COVID-19 case numbers within the Yuba-Sutter community are lower than they have been in months, they were comfortable hosting the event with the drive-thru modification to ensure all in attendance will remain safe.
“Public safety with the virus is of utmost importance, we will ask for all to practice social distancing and to wear a mask,” said Young Fresquez. “We didn’t want to let 141 years of history just slip by without a simple celebration and that is what this will be – a simple celebration of history … When you come to celebrate please keep an open mind as this is not what our community is used to when watching the Marysville Bok Kai Parade.”
Marysville City Councilmember Bruce Buttacavoli said he is very happy to see this long-standing tradition return this year.
“I hope the community realizes how important this event is to our community and comes out to support it,” said Buttacavoli. “I will certainly be there.”
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum echoed the sentiment, saying Marysville is so fortunate to have an event with such a rich history and it should be cherished and honored.
Branscum said one of the great things about Marysville is the history and with more than a century under its belt, the Bok Kai festivities have become a historical event for the community. Branscum said he fondly remembers attending the annual Bok Kai festivities as a child.
“I am glad to see it return and look forward to the day when we can celebrate with the dragon dancing in the street again,” said Branscum. “That is what brings out the true joy of the event and the Chinese history.”
Young Fresquez said the committee is hopeful they will be able to return to the traditional parade format in 2022.
The 141st annual Bok Kai festivities will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
According to a release issued by the Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee, a limited number of parade shirts and posters will be available for purchase on the day of the event at various locations in downtown Marysville. To pre-order a souvenir, email bokkaiparade@gmail.com.
For more information, call 603-1880.