At the conclusion of the upcoming 143rd Bok Kai Parade later next month, those responsible for organizing the annual parade and festival will transfer responsibilities to a different organization.
Since 2009, a group known as Marysville Chinese Cultural Preservation, Inc. has organized the parade and all associated activities through the help of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee. However, after this year, that responsibility will move over to Marysville Chinese Community, Inc., according to Candice Young Fresquez and Karen Kam, co-chairs of this year’s parade.
“The Marysville Chinese Cultural Preservation, Inc. dba Marysville Bok Kai Parade, current organizers of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade will be returning parade operations to its rightful owners the Marysville Chinese Community, Inc., once the 143rd Bok Kai Parade has concluded,” the pair said in a letter obtained by the Appeal. “This return of the operations of the parade and the Bok Kai Hostess program will be in the best interest of the Marysville Chinese Community and the Marysville Bok Kai Parade, as it will lessen any and all confusion to the public; especially in regards of fundraising and sponsorship efforts. The Marysville Bok Kai Parade is asking that the Marysville Chinese Community nominate a representative to be a part of the 2023 Parade Committee to ensure all information of the operation can be transferred as effortlessly as possible.”
In the letter, the two co-chairs said they “look forward to supporting and seeing the parade and its historic weekend thrive” in the years ahead.
Organizers with Marysville Chinese Cultural Preservation said the group was formed as a response to “the dwindling numbers of Chinese Americans” who were a part of Marysville Chinese Community, Inc.
“At the time of the official formation of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee under the direction of MCCP (Marysville Chinese Cultural Preservation), the Marysville Chinese Community was unable to continue the operations and organization of the annual parade,” organizers said via email. “Hence why the MCCP was formed as a separate entity to continue the historic annual event with the local community. MCCP, Inc was established to preserve the historic Chinese culture in Marysville and will continue to do so moving forward.”
Even though the group will be taking a step back from its duties with the parade and festival, organizers said Marysville Chinese Cultural Preservation will continue its fundraising work for the future Chinatown Archway, just south of the intersection of C and 2nd streets in downtown Marysville.
“MCCP will also be in full support of the Marysville Chinese Community, as the Marysville Chinese Community will resume operation and organization of the annual Marysville Bok Kai parade, concluding the 2023 parade,” organizers said Monday. “Lastly, past and present members of the MCCP and the Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee, thank the Marysville Chinese Community for having had the privilege of being the precious caretakers of this historic event for the last 14 years. Many of the current committee members hope to assist the Marysville Chinese Community with future Bok Kai parades.”
Young Fresquez said the Bok Kai celebration typically takes place on the second day of the second month of the lunar calendar.
“This is why the date and month will vary on our Gregorian calendar,” Young Fresquez said in an email to the Appeal. “There are times when the lunar calendar will have a double month whereas our Gregorian calendar will not for this.”
This year’s Bok Kai Parade, which is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 25 in downtown Marysville. The following day, the traditional “bomb day” celebration will continue as it has in previous years.
Last year, the annual event returned with a full slate of festivities following restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is also known as the Bok Eye, the deity of the Bok Kai Temple’s birthday,” Young Fresquez previously said. “Because he is the deity of water, it is said that he protects Marysville from flooding but also provides the local area with water for the crops.”
According to Young Fresquez, this local celebration dates back to 1880 when the Chinese who were working on the railroads brought traditions from their home country to California, the Appeal previously reported.
“It’s said to be the oldest continuous parade … so it is very much a community event,” Young Fresquez said. “Make sure to bring ear protection especially for the little ones – the Bok Kai Parade is definitely one of the loudest events in our community. And that it’s free for all to attend.”