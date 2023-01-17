At the conclusion of the upcoming 143rd Bok Kai Parade later next month, those responsible for organizing the annual parade and festival will transfer responsibilities to a different organization.

Since 2009, a group known as Marysville Chinese Cultural Preservation, Inc. has organized the parade and all associated activities through the help of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee. However, after this year, that responsibility will move over to Marysville Chinese Community, Inc., according to Candice Young Fresquez and Karen Kam, co-chairs of this year’s parade.

