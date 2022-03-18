“We’ve kept this under wraps for quite a while,” said Jonathan Lim. “It wasn’t for sure that they’d use anything, and we didn’t even find out ourselves until just a little while ago.“
Lim serves as president to the Marysville Chinese Community which oversees the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville.
Animation studio Pixar visited several historic temples in Northern California during its preliminary research for the new film “Turning Red.” But it was the Bok Kai Temple that stood out enough to be credited and was used as the primary model for the renderings in the film.
“In the film, when they go to the family temple, when you look in the front it’s very similar to what ours looks like,” said Lim. “And when you go into the temple, where the altar is, that’s ours.”
Pixar came to Marysville last April and met with the temple’s care takers, the Soon family, who gave them a tour of the facility. Lim said Pixar’s team took a lot of pictures from various vantage points, focusing a lot on the temple’s layout and its altar. Lim speculates that Pixar may have favored the Bok Kai Temple most because of its historical significance and the fact that it is one of the only operational temples with active worshippers.
“The official word from Pixar that I got when I signed the contract was that they were gonna be using some of the pictures and images that they took and incorporate it into the film,” said Lim.
“Pixar wanted us to wait a little bit before we said anything. Once the documents were signed, giving release to use the images, that’s when they said it would be OK.”
Lim signed the release of use contracts in November 2021 and is excited to finally be sharing this big news.
Pixar’s research and its trip to Bok Kai Temple is highlighted in the documentary “Embrace the Panda: Making of Turning Red,” at about 25 minutes in. This and the movie ”Turning Red” are both available to stream on Disney+.
To learn more about the Bok Kai Temple, visit www.bokkaitemple.com.