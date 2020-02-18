Moo Lung finally has a display befitting of a ceremonial dragon. Perched squarely in the center of the room, the first dragon to come to the U.S. from China is the focal point for the new Bok Kai Temple Museum, displaying artifacts from the Bok Kai Temple.
After four years of renovations and artifact restorations, a former storage room adjacent to the temple will host its grand opening Friday. The museum features objects which were used in the temple throughout its history in Marysville.
“All of the artifacts were discovered in the temple,” said Museum Organizer Tony Young. “It brings back the history of the past.”
The museum houses hundreds of artifacts including rod puppets, opium pipes, storage trunks, scrolls and hand-carved chairs. The items had previously been in storage for over a decade and were catalogued by a team from San Jose State University.
“People can expect being able to walk in and see all the Chinese artifacts that were hidden in boxes for years,” said Project Manager Heather Young, Tony’s daughter.
The museum includes a timeline of Chinese treatment in United States history, noting events like the 1892 passage of the Geary Act, which mandated that all Chinese individuals carry personal identification and locally in 1894 when the Bok Kai parade didn’t fly the U.S. flag in defiance of the Geary Act.
“It’s very important to my family that for future generations that children can come in and see,” Heather Young said. “And also for people who weren’t aware of the Chinese community in Marysville.”
Of the hundreds of artifacts discovered in storage, the best pieces were chosen to be put on display. Next to some of the artifacts are enlarged photos displaying the artifacts in their original use.
Retrofitting the storage room into a museum meant adding an air conditioning system to keep the room cool enough to preserve the archives, retrofitting the window and skylights for ultraviolet light protection, fixing the brick walls and adding track lighting.
Tony Young said the museum was slated to be finished two years ago, but that finding places to restore the delicate wood and details of the artifacts was a challenge.
“We didn’t think it would be that big of a project, but if it wasn’t a challenge it wouldn’t be fun,” Tony Young said.
Three people from San Francisco worked to restore Moo Lung, reconstructing the dragons bamboo jaw, replacing the peacock feathers and cleaning the original kingfisher feathers. The 100-pound dragon head now rests in a custom-built glass case built by Caldwell Enterprise Inc.
According to Appeal-Democrat archives, the dragon is believed to be the first Chinese ceremonial dragon brought to the United States. It was in Bok Kai parades from 1888 to 1916 before a years-long break, with its final appearance in 1930.
Tony Young said visitors might notice that Moo Lung, as well as any photos of dragons in the museum all have their heads facing the front door.
“When a dragon enters a room...they back into a room, their head never enters,” Tony Young said.
Other symbols in the museum include the use of the color red, which represents luck, and a replica parade banner which includes the Chinese symbols for the Bok Kai Temple on it.
The museum officially opens on Friday, where there will be a reception from 5-7 p.m. with light refreshments at 1st St &, D St, Marysville. Museum admission is free.