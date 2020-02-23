The 140th Bok Kai festival ended with several bangs on Sunday as onlookers gathered at First and C streets in Marysville to witness the Bomb Day ceremony.
As the name suggests, Bomb Day’s main attraction is the firing off of explosives that send rings into the air for men to attempt to catch for good luck. The rings are numbered with numbers four and eight believed to bring the most luck.
The ceremony began with a line of firecrackers being lit that stretched from one end of First Street to the intersection of C Street where they wrapped around a log that would serve as the launchpad for the rings later on. After the smoke cleared, the area around the log was covered in red remnants of the firecrackers.
Local law enforcement then called all who wished to participate in the competition for the rings to come forward so they could be patted down for weapons. A group of about 15 men entered an area roped off from spectators and circled the log. At least 10 times a bomb was lit, a ring was sent skyward and short skirmish ensued sending competitors tumbling on the ground scrapping and clawing to end up with the prize.
The log was moved a few times to change the trajectory of the ring and on a couple of occasions onlookers nearly ended up in the fray because of how close the ring landed to the outskirts of the roped off area.
Marysville resident Gary Hrico has attended Bomb Day for decades and this year nearly got his hands on a ring despite being behind the rope.
“It was within six inches of my reach and when it hit the ground I just was unable to bend over quick enough to get it,” Hrico said. “That’s the closest I’ve been to actually catching one in the air.”
Milly Lee and Roy Lee, of Colusa, were in attendance Sunday afternoon. Milly attends the festival most years and Roy has been coming since he was in high school in the 1950s.
“It got intense out there,” Milly said. “It was really cool to see everyone excited to get the rings.”
Milly’s cousin Z’Don Tom participated in the ceremony for the first time on Sunday after being a spectator since the 1960s. Z’Don didn’t end up with a ring and said he was hoping the ring would get close to him without him having to end up in a “dog pile” on the ground.
“It’s the first time I ever bothered I said ‘hey, what the hell,’” Tom said. “Because it didn’t seem like a big nasty crowd.”
It’s been the tradition of the ceremony every year that men over 18 are the only ones who can attempt to get a ring. Gordon Tom said this year he heard for the first time someone mention the idea of having two bombs fired off for just women to compete for.
“That’s a good idea, a good thought,” Tom said. “Maybe in the future.”