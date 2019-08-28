LOS ANGELES – Narrow rows of shallow gray bins tower to the ceiling. Resting inside are the jaw bones of saber-toothed cats and ancient coyotes that perished in the La Brea Tar Pits as many as 40,000 years ago.
“The original Angelenos,” said Aisling Farrel, a collections manager at Rancho La Brea. “Everything that we have lived and died here, or at least migrated through here and died here.”
Multiple species of saber-toothed cats went extinct about 10,000 years ago while coyotes survived – becoming the apex predators famous for terrorizing family pets. The reason why, argues new research based on the La Brea fossils, was the coyote’s superior ability to adapt to a changing world.
From about 15,000 to 10,000 years ago – the end of the Pleistocene epoch – a warming climate, the increasing encroachment of humans, or some combination of both led to a massive extinction of some of North America’s largest mammals.
By asking how the survivors responded to the loss of the larger carnivores, said Vanderbilt University paleontologist Larisa DeSantis, “we can begin to understand what the effects of past impacts of climate change and human effects were in these ecosystems and extract out important cautionary tales and lessons of relevance to conservation today.”
For example, she asked, “Did the diets of cougars and wolves and coyotes change in a substantial way once extinction of these other animals occurred? And in what way did that actually happen?”
With over 3.5 million fossils representing more than 600 different species, the La Brea Tar Pits would likely hold the answers.
“If you’re going to study Pleistocene carnivores,” DeSantis said, “you go to La Brea.”
An ancient tar seep in the middle of modern-day Los Angeles, the La Brea Tar Pits trapped all sorts of animals over the past 50,000 years. It’s one of the most valuable sites for paleontologists studying both the causes and consequences of species extinctions.
Unwitting herbivores like American bison or giant ground sloths that accidentally wandered into the sticky trap would cry out for help, attracting the attention of predators – dire wolves, coyotes, saber-toothed cats, and the rare American lion – looking for an easy snack. Those predators would inevitably become stuck themselves.
To understand how these predators adapted to the changing prey availability and the loss of other predators, DeSantis and her collaborators looked for clues hidden in their teeth: both the chemical composition of the enamel and the physical scrapes left on the surface.
“Everything you eat is incorporated into your tissues,” DeSantis said. “The great thing about teeth is that the signal is locked in at the time those teeth mineralize.”
Tooth enamel is laid down in adolescence, so it provides a snapshot of what an animal was eating during its young-adult life.
Drilling into the tooth, the researchers removed one to two milligrams of enamel – an amount comparable to about three grains of sugar.
Team members from Vanderbilt and New York State Museum in Albany then used mass spectrometry to measure the relative abundance of different isotopes of carbon in the enamel from ancient and modern-day carnivores.
Teeth with a higher ratio of carbon-13 to carbon-12 indicate that their owner ate prey that lived in open grassy areas. Teeth with a lower ratio signal the carnivore hunted in more covered, forested areas.
The reason for this difference is that plants that grow in these environments do photosynthesis slightly differently, leading to distinctive ratios of carbon-13 and carbon-12. Herbivores that eat the plants incorporate their ratio of carbon isotopes into their bodies, as do the carnivores further up the food chain.