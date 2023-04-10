BealBeale1

Retired Master Sgt. Eugene T. Beal visited Beale Air Force Base on April 3. He flew approximately 200 combat missions for Strategic Air Command under the Young Tigers, a combat support unit.

 

 Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan/U.S. Air Force

Just days before his 90th birthday, Retired Master Sgt. Eugene T. Beal had the opportunity to test out his muscle memory about 50 years after his retirement as a boom operator in the U.S. Air Force.

Earlier this month, Beal entered a KC-135 Stratotanker at Beale Air Force Base. 

