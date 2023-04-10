Just days before his 90th birthday, Retired Master Sgt. Eugene T. Beal had the opportunity to test out his muscle memory about 50 years after his retirement as a boom operator in the U.S. Air Force.
Earlier this month, Beal entered a KC-135 Stratotanker at Beale Air Force Base.
“As a child, I knew that I wanted to fly and that I wanted to be a cowboy,” Beal said. “Enlisting allowed me to fly, and I loved every damn minute of it.”
Air Force officials said boom operators are airmen who perform aerial refueling duties. Many, officials said, can find themselves dialed into the job without hesitation having their intuition and muscle memory to rely on.
“Like a child who arrived at a playground, Eugene nearly ran to the boom operator controls while leaving his family behind. With no help, he laid into the operator’s position and began looking out the window, looking at the controls, and dawned an expression of a thousand memories rushing back to mind,” officials said. “Eugene spent most of his career as a boom operator in the KC-97 Stratofreighter and the KC-135. But upon enlisting in March 1952, he was trained and sent to fight in the Korean War as a tail gunner in the B-29 Superfortress.”
Once the Korean conflict came to an end, so did the B-29, Air Force officials said.
“One day I was called into the office, my chief pointed at a photo on the wall and said ‘That’s what you’re flying now,’” Beal said. “It was a photo of a KC-97. It was the first time I ever noticed that photo and my response was, ‘What the hell is that?’”
According to the U.S. Air Force, Beal flew about 200 combat missions as a boom operator for Strategic Air Command under the Young Tigers, a combat support unit.
“Being a boom operator had its perks, it took me all around the world to the places I wanted to visit,” Beal said. “My wife didn’t like it so much because I was gone all the time. If I wasn’t flying or on alert, I was TDY somewhere. … Two months after getting back (from deployment), I received orders to go back to the Young Tigers. My wife told me ‘No you’re not, go put your papers in (to retire). … I used to walk through the door and my kids didn’t know me. They would ask ‘Mom, who’s that man who walked in?’ They didn’t know me. I never got to play ball with the kids because I was never there.”
Beal said his wife, who has since died, was “the glue that held the family together” during his time in the Air Force.
“As a child hearing our grandfather’s stories, the family would joke and say, “He’s the only person who’s meant to be in the air flying,’” Beal’s granddaughter said.