The largest western and workwear retailer in the nation, Boot Barn, will be coming to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace this summer with plans to open in August 2022. The new store will occupy a 12,275-square-foot location and offer a broad selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear.
“The addition of Boot Barn will add even more variety to our attractive store offerings and will be well received by our local community,” said Natasha Shelton, senior general manager of Yuba Sutter Marketplace.
The announcement of Boot Barn comes in addition to Burlington which is set to open at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in July. Staff hope to announce more new retailers soon and encourage the public to stay tuned.
Yuba Sutter Marketplace is located off Highway 99 in Yuba City at 1215 Colusa Ave. Shopping hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit ShopYubaSutterMarketplace.com and Instagram.com/YubaSutterMarketplace.