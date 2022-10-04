BottleShow.jpg

Bottle collectors examine a bottle with a black light at the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show held at the Sacramento Valley Museum on Saturday in Williams. 

 Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

Hundreds of bottles and other collectables were on display in Williams on Saturday as part of the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show held at the Sacramento Valley Museum.

Cristy Edwards, show organizer and founder, said each of the items on display has a unique story and collectors love to analyze the various characteristics of each bottle to uncover the history behind each container. 

