On April 21, 9-and-a-half-year-old Gage Almberg introduced his own business, Fancy Like Bentley, on live television for Good Day Sacramento.
The Appeal-Democrat previously reported on Almberg in 2015 for his success in bike racing at the age of 3. Now, six years later, this young Yuba City local is making headlines yet again with creative options for both pets and their owners.
Almberg had been curious about starting a business but wasn’t ever sure what he really wanted to do. His mother, Jackie Almberg, said she and her husband have never owned or operated a business but for some reason it’s always been something that was on their son’s mind.
“When he was even younger he would always ask to do lemonade stands, or he would do drawings and make bookmarks and try to sell them,” said Almberg. “There just seems to be something in his heart that makes him want to own a business.”
Gage Almberg’s best friend is his 2-year-old french bulldog named Bentley. Every year the Almbergs buy Bentley new bow ties for the holidays and other special events. But one year, on Bentley’s birthday no less, they forgot. So, Gage Almberg and his mother resorted to making one themselves and researched some YouTube videos until they perfected their own style.
“After that he was like, ‘OK this is it, this is my business,’ and it went from there,” said Jackie Almberg.
Fancy Like Bentley officially launched on Jan. 24, and since then, things have been profitable with a steady flow of orders.
“The only time I help is with getting ready for craft fairs,” said Jakie Almberg proudly.
After teaching her son how to plug in the order details online, she said he has been very self-sufficient, even going so far as to have his own custom materials designed and printed.
“It’s fun,” said Gage Almberg. “When I’m bored I usually do it to keep myself busy.”
Almberg attends Franklin Elementary School and his favorite subjects are math and history. In his down time, between classes and running a business, he enjoys biking, jujutsu, and baseball.
When asked what inspired him to be an entrepreneur, he replied, “I’m saving up for a truck, a Ram or a Ford.”
Almberg especially hopes to open his own storefront someday and is already eyeing some spots near his jujutsu school. But most importantly, he said he enjoyed making people and their dogs happy with his products.
In April, Almberg helped a friend raise money for the Autism Center of North Mississippi. During this time he developed his “Be Kind” bowtie line with 100 percent of sales going toward the fundraiser. His newest designs feature a baseball bow tie made out of genuine baseball leather. There is also a softball bow tie and the Almbergs said there could be more sport-themed bows in the works.
For those who want to cash in on the style, or match with their furry friends, bow ties can be made with adjustable neck straps or alligator clips. To find Almberg’s bows and other products, visit Fancy Like Bentley online at fancylikebentley.com.