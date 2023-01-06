Local bowlers put their skills to work on New Year’s Eve while participating in the third annual Pins 4 Paws event held at Riverside Lanes in Colusa to support the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS). 

A portion of the proceeds taken that evening went directly to FOCCAS to help the group in its efforts to support the Colusa County Animal Shelter.  

Tags

Recommended for you