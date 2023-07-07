Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Linda on Thursday night that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy, officials said.

At around 11:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Gossett Way where they reportedly located a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures by emergency personnel on scene, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

