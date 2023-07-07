Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Linda on Thursday night that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy, officials said.
At around 11:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Gossett Way where they reportedly located a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures by emergency personnel on scene, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
Yuba County Sheriff’s detectives began their investigation with the assistance of the state Department of Justice to process the crime scene. Soon after, 19-year-old Gabriel Angel Aguayo was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail for homicide, officials said.
Two other juveniles were arrested on scene for violations of their probation.
This case is still active and ongoing. Officials encourage anyone with information related to the incident to contact Yuba County Sheriff’s detectives by calling 530-749-7777.