An 8-year-old boy suffered second-degree and third-degree burns after playing with a butane can and lighter Saturday and was life-flighted to a Sacramento hospital.
Yuba City police responded to the 100 block of Shanghai Bend Road Saturday around 4:30 p.m. where two young boys were injured with burns. Lt. Jim Runyen said the boys were playing with a butane can and a lighter when it exploded and burned them.
A 6-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and the other was life-flighted with serious burns. Police dispelled a social media rumor that the small explosion – which occurred in the garage – was from a butane honey (hash) oil lab. Butane cans can be used to refill lighters and portable grills and are highly flammable.
The employer of the boys’ father started a GoFundMe page to help cover costs associated with time off from work to care for his son. Those interested in donating can visit: https://tinyurl.com/y2v4fqkn.
The 8-year-old suffered second-degree burns on his arms and stomach and second- and third-degree burns on his legs. He will need surgery this week for a skin graft, according to the fundraising page.