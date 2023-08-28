Yuba County District Four Supervisor Gary Bradford officially announced Monday his intention to seek a third term on the county board representing residents of Plumas Lake and Wheatland.
In his announcement, Bradford, who also is a member of the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors and represents the county in multiple capacities, said that since taking office, he has “driven initiatives to enhance the quality of life” for residents in Yuba County.
Bradford said his many “pivotal accomplishments” for his constituents span what he called three core pillars: livability, opportunity, and transparency. Some of those related accomplishments include the following, according to Bradford:
– Under livability, strides have been made to bolster public safety, maintain and upgrade roads regularly, initiate pivotal traffic mitigation projects, and introduce dynamic recreational and walkability initiatives.
– Opportunity through economic development, driving job creation, promoting both residential and commercial development, tax and fee reductions, accelerating broadband expansion, introducing watershed education opportunities, and advancing flood risk mitigation measures.
– In promoting transparency, Bradford said he has instilled an open, honest, and responsive governance model, underlined by regular community engagement and a commitment to clear, timely communication.
Bradford said should he be elected for a third term, he will look to continue to elevate the quality of life for Yuba County residents by prioritizing public safety, promoting development, ensuring access to amenities and natural resources, and “championing the voice of the community.”
Bradford also said he wants to augment economic opportunities by “employing a visionary approach” in his role.
“This includes focusing on economic development, forging strategic partnerships, and spearheading crucial infrastructure projects to make Yuba County more connected and thriving,” Bradford said.
Bradford also wants to maintain what he called his “gold standard in transparency” that is done through his consistent engagement with constituents on social media and other community outreach opportunities. Bradford said he also will continue his approach to “prudent fiscal management.”
Bradford said that even though he has accomplished many things during his time as supervisor, he said there is still much to do.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to represent you, and we've achieved a lot together in the last seven years,” Bradford said in a statement. “But there's more to be done, and I'm committed to continuing to represent you, focusing on livability, opportunity, and transparency for Plumas Lake, Wheatland, and all of Yuba County. … I'm committed to facing our challenges and capitalizing on our opportunities to make Yuba County a great place to live, work, and play.”
In addition to serving on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors and as chair of the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors, Bradford represents Yuba County at the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, the South Yuba Transportation Improvement Authority, the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority, the Rural County Representatives of California, the National Association of Counties, the Northern California Water Association, and the Association of California Water Agencies.
As of Monday, no other candidate has made an official announcement to the Appeal about their desire to run for Bradford’s seat in the March 5, 2024, primary election.