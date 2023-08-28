Gary Bradford

Yuba County District Four Supervisor Gary Bradford officially announced Monday his intention to seek a third term on the county board representing residents of Plumas Lake and Wheatland.

In his announcement, Bradford, who also is a member of the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors and represents the county in multiple capacities, said that since taking office, he has “driven initiatives to enhance the quality of life” for residents in Yuba County.

