Local residents met Wednesday night for the first of potentially multiple community discussions on a proposed name change to 5th Street starting at Bethel AME church all the way to the base of the Twin Cities Memorial Bridge.
The premise behind the gathering was to hash out ideas for a subsequent petition to be submitted to Marysville City Council regarding changing the street name in honor of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Our mission is to rename 5th street after Dr. King,” said Darrell Chambers, a member of the MLK committee. “We’re still in the early stages and I thought it was a productive meeting.”
Chambers and fellow committee member Cheyenne Cameron-Pruitt want to continue to have community gatherings to form support for the idea.
“It was great to hear everybody’s point of view. We care about revitalizing (Marysville),” Cameron-Pruitt said. “We have the same end goal. We want to make Marysville a place people want to visit.”
Cameron-Pruitt said the next step is to get “boots on the ground” to gauge support from local businesses and property owners in the 5th street corridor about renaming perhaps the busiest street in the area.
Cameron-Pruitt understands the financial distress that many cities are under; one of the reasons why the committee is also engaged in fundraising to help its effort.
“We don’t want this fully funded by taxpayers,” Cameron-Pruitt said.
Chambers said a city in a neighboring county underwent a similar effort to change a busy street in honor of MLK -- Chico renamed a street Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Parkway. It’s in a location that’s a busy thoroughfare, Chambers said.
“For me, seeing that street represents diversity and pride,” said Chambers. “It can transform someone’s perception about what they think about the area.”
One of the alternatives brought forward in the meeting was to rename Yuba Square Park after King. Chambers and Cameron-Pruitt agree that it would be better served to have a more eye-catching location.
“Yuba Park is not one of the main places people see when driving through Marysville,” Cameron-Pruitt said.
Dale Whitmore, a former Marysville council member, believes Yuba Square Park should be considered as a way to honor MLK, because of what also happens in that same location.
The Juneteenth Festival, which honors the abolishment of slavery in the U.S., happens annually at Yuba Park. Whitmore said to rename the park after the man who played a huge role in integrating the country and capturing equality for all would be a fitting route to take.
“We should develop the park and part of the development would be to rename it,” he said. “Yuba Park has a strong black history and is located on an entrance into the city.”
Whitmore understands why 5th Street was initially looked at as an ideal location to honor MLK.
“It is a prominent street,” he said.
But he also knows many residents who would prefer to keep 5th Street the way it is and have opposed the idea of changing it. Whitmore feels the entire city should have a vote on the matter.
Whitmore also encourages more residents to attend future community discussion to weigh in on the proposed name change of fifth street.
“I thought it was a good meeting with many different points of view,” Whitmore said.
There’s another meeting tentatively set for sometime in March.