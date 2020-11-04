In the race for Marysville mayor, Chris Branscum held a slight lead over council member Stephanie McKenzie after the second round of results was posted.
In results posted just after 11 p.m., Branscum received 1,109 votes (39.37 percent), McKenzie 1,040 votes (36.92 percent) and incumbent Ricky Samayoa 668 votes (23.71 percent).
Branscum said he hoped the early results would have him with a larger lead but said it’s too early to get a feel for the race as a whole.
“I looked at it and hoped to have a lead,” Branscum said Tuesday night. “... I hoped it would be larger, it’s not.”
The race pits the two-term incumbent Samayoa against two challengers.
“I always thought that the mayor, Ricky Samayoa, was going to finish third and that looks like that’s going to be the case,” Branscum said.
Branscum said he personally knocked on the doors of about 3,300 voters during the campaign. Branscum is a retired businessman who lives in Marysville.
Samayoa has served on the City Council since 2010 and was elected mayor in 2012. He was re-elected to a four-year term in 2016.
“I did think it would be between Branscum and I,” McKenzie said Tuesday night. “... I think it’s still anybody’s race.”
McKenzie was elected to the council in 2016 and her term expires in December.
“I just really enjoyed the campaign process,” McKenzie said.
Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen said Tuesday that results won’t be updated until Monday at the earliest after the last update on Tuesday night.