Leaders and contributors from the agricultural industry of past, present and future gathered at Saint Bernadette’s Hall in Colusa for the 20th annual Colusa Farm Show Rabo AgriFinance Breakfast on Wednesday morning.
The event, which is hosted by alumni of the California State University, Chico College of Agriculture, the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation and Alpha Gamma Rho, has raised more than $500,000 for scholarships and leadership programs for local agricultural students since its humble beginnings in a pop-up tent set up on the grounds of the Colusa Farm Show two decades ago.
With a cup of coffee in hand and a hearty meal featuring all of the breakfast staples served up by the Colusa-based eatery Market Street Grill, this year’s presentation tackled some of the biggest challenges facing the industry right now – water, shipping and agricultural economics.
David Magana, researcher for Rabo AgriFinance, provided an overview of the current state of economics within the agricultural industry and said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a much deeper economic impact than the Spanish flu pandemic did decades ago.
“The 2020 recession was unique in many ways,” said Magana. “It was the only recession in recent history where median household incomes increased because of the government stimulus checks. This extra money also made the demand for goods extremely high.”
According to Magana, imports are up 20 percent from what they were pre-pandemic and inflation rates have also grown more recently than they have in over 40 years.
At this time, Magana said there are three big challenges facing agricultural economics – labor, inflation and the supply chain, all of which are interconnected.
“There has been a lack of labor in agriculture for years, but now it is more widespread and across all sectors,” said Magana. “... We will not have the labor availability that we saw in the 90s back in our lifetime.”
With a series of stimulus checks and pandemic-related benefits available during the pandemic, Magana said workers stopped coming to work and many have yet to return. People also used these funds to resign from their positions in search of other jobs with better pay, better hours and more flexibility, said Magana.
With this extra money pumped into the economy and with many that were still working at home, Magana said the nation also began spending on record levels during the pandemic, causing demand to skyrocket since most of these goods are imported from Asia.
Roger Isom, president and CEO of the Western Agricultural Processors Association, said one of the major issues with the supply chain right now is that many container ships are returning to Asia empty, without exports, because these foreign companies are eager to continue moving products to the U.S. because they get up to $25,000 per container for imports.
Isom said shipping lines have dropped agricultural imports at this time, in addition to shipments to the Port of Oakland.
“This is a trade issue and no one is treating it like that,” said Isom.
Other active ports in California, including the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, are not automated and do not operate round-the-clock, which further slows the shipping process, said Isom.
According to Isom, there is some legislature in the works to combat these issues at the ports, but only some of the problems are being addressed. A program has been launched to expedite agricultural exports at this time and the Port of Oakland has collaborated with the United States Department of Agriculture to make it easier for agricultural companies to fill empty shipping containers with commodities.
David Guy, president of the Northern California Water Association, provided an overview of the topic on the minds of all that work in agriculture – the water supply.
According to Guy, reservoirs in the eastern portion of the state, including Folsom, are full but Shasta and others that feed into the Sacramento River are not.
“The northern part of the state just did not get as many storms,” said Guy.
At this time, Guy said Shasta contained approximately 1.6 million acre feet of water, but the demand for the reservoir is 2.1 million acre feet.
“There is simply not enough water in Shasta to meet the demand, but there is some time left,” said Guy. “Let’s hope for another storm.”
Groundwater levels in the Sacramento Valley are in good shape at this time, according to Guy, which is what many farmers and ranchers turn to when water supplies are scarce.
Guy said the Northern California Water Association is working to reactivate floodplains and utilize bypasses and farm fields for the benefit of fish and wildlife in harmony with farming in the region as an alternative to rerouting water from rivers and deal with the scarce water supply.
According to Guy, plans for the Sites Reservoir are also inching closer to fruition and would provide another water supply source to the western portion of the valley once completed. The next step is to get the reservoir permitted, said Guy, but that is a multi-year process and work on the project may not begin for another decade.
