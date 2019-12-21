Dozens of families put on their coziest pajamas or their ugliest sweaters Saturday morning to attend the “Breakfast with Santa,” event hosted by the Yuba Sutter Mall.
The event, which was a fundraiser for the local domestic violence shelter and service provider Casa de Esperanza, featured a pancakes and sausage breakfast, face painting, holiday crafts and photos with the big man himself.
In lieu of admission fees, guests were asked to bring new, unwrapped pajamas in all sizes to donate to Casa de Esperanza.
“Living in a shelter is hard all year-round, but especially at Christmas time,” said Marsha Krouse-Taylor, executive director of Casa de Esperanza.
Lynette Myers, marketing manager at the Yuba-Sutter Mall, said that a holiday breakfast with Santa has been a staple at the other mall she manages in Chico so she wanted to bring the idea to the Yuba-Sutter area and turned it into a fundraiser to give back to the community.
“We always like to tie our events to a local non-profit and we felt that Casa de Esperanza was a worthy cause,” said Myers.
This is the first year the mall has teamed up with Casa de Esperanza to host a breakfast with Santa, but Myers said there was a good turnout, with over 100 people attending. The Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City were also there to help out by generously donating and preparing the food for breakfast, Myers said.
Desiree Lawless, who brought her three children to the event, said the breakfast was delicious.
“It was really good,” said Lawless. “We really enjoyed it, and we loved the face painting.”