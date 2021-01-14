Yuba County is getting a little name recognition in Hollywood, with the movie “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set to premiere next month (though there might not be much more to it than the actual name).
The dark comedy stars Allison Janney as Sue Buttons, an underappreciated suburban wife that gets a taste of the limelight after appearing on local television while searching for her missing husband.
“In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hijinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster, a relentless local policewoman, her half-sister – a local news reporter desperate for a story – and her husband’s dead-beat brother, who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance,” it was stated in a description of the movie.
Is there any connection to Yuba County past the title? That is unclear. The film was filmed in Natchez, Mississippi.
The movie – written by Amanda Idoko – is directed by Tate Taylor and features Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Jimmi Simpson and Juliette Lewis.
The film is scheduled to premiere on digital Feb. 12 and will be screened in select theaters.