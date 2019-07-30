Editor’s Note: The Appeal has been, over the last month or so, checking in with some of the area’s service clubs concerning their big money-raising events and how they invest funds in the community.
This installment features the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City and their annual shindig, “Brews, Blues & BBQ.”
Their fundraising goes to support area children and families.
The barbecue recipes are secret, the music is made for dancing, and the pours are anything but sample-sized.
For almost two decades, Brews, Blues and BBQ, organized by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City has brought together hundreds of community members in support of scholarships and community children’s projects.
“It is a fun, quality event that helps kids,” said event chairman Tom Walther.
He was part of the Early Risers when club member Gina Crawford pitched the idea to replace the club’s rummage sale with a different kind of fundraiser.
“My husband and I attended a lot of brew fests and we thought ‘why couldn’t we do that here?’” Crawford said.
Eighteen years later, the idea has swelled from 100 people and a few kegs of beer to about 900 supporters who experience an all-inclusive food and drink fest.
Brews, Blues and BBQ makes a point to offer more than just sample size pours of craft and traditional beers. The price of admission covers the cost of dinner and alcohol. (Geweke Ford-Kia will provide a free shuttle service to make sure everyone gets home safely.)
Walther said this year’s festivities will serve 30 beer varieties from local craft breweries like Feather Falls Brewing Co. in Oroville, Secret Trail Brewing Co. in Chico and Knee Deep Brewing Co. in Auburn.
There will also be domestic beer, wine, soda and soft drink selections. New this year will be cold brew coffee served on nitrogen from Bridge Coffee Co. donated by owner and Early Risers club member Tim Styczynski.
As drinks are enjoyed, there will be a plethora of dining options to choose from.
Attendees receive a “grub-stub” Walther said, which includes a choice of dinners from tri-tip and sides prepared by Kiwanis members, ribs from the event’s rib cook-off or a personal pizza from Rolling Stone Pizza Co. in Yuba City.
The rib cook-off has been a popular addition to the events food offerings.
‘It just adds that extra, almost more of a street fair atmosphere,” said Don Greeve, club member and rib coordinator.
Eight amateur competitors start barbecuing at 6 a.m. on event day to vie for the top prize chosen by a panel of judges.
“Everybody that comes in and does the judging really enjoys it,” Greeve said. “They really do take the job very seriously and try to do a good job.”
In addition to ribs, the event serves tri-tip prepared by club member Dave Flores.
About 300 pounds of tri-tip will be served along with sides like Flores’ chili beans and coleslaw.
In addition to the dinner ticket, there will also be complimentary appetizers from Midtown Grill and Rail House Pub and Grill.
While eating and drinking brews there will be music from Kymmi & the Diamondback band. The event made a shift away from traditional blues music to more blues-inspired tunes a few years ago.
“We found people wanted more dancing music,” Walther said.
The dancing, drinking and dining all help to fund the Kiwanis mission, to support scholarships for local high school students to continue their education.
Walther said the event raised $31,000 last year and that they are hoping to raise $33,000 this year.
The club donates a total of $21,000 in scholarships, divided into nine $2,000 academic awards towards college and three $1,000 scholarships for vocational work.
Walther said that when awarding scholarships, “we don’t go for the best grades we go for the most needy and deserving,” emphasizing that the club seeks out students who have overcome obstacles that merit recognition.