The brew will be flowing all across the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Saturday night for the return of the 20th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event hosted by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City.
Tom Walther, of the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, called the Brews, Blues and BBQ event the largest fundraiser of the year helping to support local children’s groups and programs, including the River Valley High School Key Club and the Albert Powell Key Club.
Walther said in a previous report in the Appeal that the fundraiser has helped raise over $300,000 since it began almost two decades ago.
Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased online. The entry fee, Walther said, entitles each person to live music, a cup for a “great selection” of domestic and microbrews, wine, water, Pepsi products, and your choice of a BBQ rib dinner, a tri-tip sandwich dinner, a pulled pork sandwich dinner or a 10-inch gourmet pizza.
“This is the finest brewfest in the area,” Walther said in a statement.
There is also a raffle and silent auction scheduled during the event, which runs from 4-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.