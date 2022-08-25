BrewsFile.jpg

Beer was flowing constantly from the Farmers Brewing Co. tap on Aug. 28, 2021, at the 19th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The brew will be flowing all across the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Saturday night for the return of the 20th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event hosted by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City. 

Tom Walther, of the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, called the Brews, Blues and BBQ event the largest fundraiser of the year helping to support local children’s groups and programs, including the River Valley High School Key Club and the Albert Powell Key Club. 

