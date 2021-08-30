Tom Walther, of the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, noted that while the 19th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event is a dinner and drinks social gathering, the brew is perhaps the most important part of the event held for nearly the last two decades – except for 2020 due to the pandemic.
Most people love the idea of an iced cold brew, and there was plenty of it flowing constantly at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City for the return of the festival.
Fifty-eight sponsors, raising over $35,000 in revenue, helped bring the festival back from the dead in 2020. Walther said there were multiple mostly local beer and wine vendors, along with tri-tip, ribs and pizza available for anyone who purchased a ticket either in advance or on the day of the event.
It’s the early risers’ largest fundraiser of the year helping to support local children’s groups and programs, including the River Valley High School Key Club and the Albert Powell Key Club. Walther said the fundraiser has helped raise over $300,000 since it began almost two decades ago.
“It’s all about the kids,” Walther said.
Walther was joined in the preparation by Early Risers President Sukh Purewal, who helped prepare the rib and tri-tip dinners ahead of the opening.
He was thrilled to have it back and even happier that the community came to support it again.
“We want local people to come in, our community to be here and know that every dollar they’re donating to the fund is from having a great time here,” Purewal said. “It’s a great cause.”
Members of the local community said the festival has a rich history in Yuba-Sutter, and includes multiple generations of family members.
Laura Burroughs traveled from Oroville to support the cause because her family is connected to the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City.
Burroughs said it’s nice to demonstrate that social gatherings can take place while dealing with a public health crisis.
The event is also a great place for couples, including one Marysville duo who came out for the first time to the Brews, Blues and BBQ festival.
Mike Sutton of Marysville visited the fairgrounds with his girlfriend, Colleen Gutierrez of Marysville, to support the event and have a date night.
Both agreed that it was a unique and fun experience to spend a night together.
For more information, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org or email info@brewsbluesandbbq.org.
To revisit video of the event go to www.facebook.com/appealdemocrat.