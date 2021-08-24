The 19th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event hosted by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Event chairman Tom Walther said it is fantastic to have this event back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted all social gatherings for months last year and organizers are expecting about 800 people to attend on Saturday.
This is the largest fundraising event hosted by the club, said Walther, and last year’s cancelation lost $40,000 in club revenue.
This year, Walther said there will be about 15 drink vendors onsite, including the Happy Viking beer wagon.
Tickets cost $50 in advance or $60 at the gate. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/4th5zr63.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Happy Viking, 741 Plumas St., Yuba City, or at Beach Hut Deli, 1655 Colusa Highway #400, Yuba City.
Included in the cost of the ticket is unlimited samples of micro brews, ciders and wine, your choice of a half rack of St. Louis style ribs, a tri-tip sandwich with beans and coleslaw or a 10 inch personal size stone fired pizza from Rolling Stone Pizza Company and soda and water.
According to Walther, there will also be a raffle and a $1,000 prize suitcase.
While eating and drinking brews, Walther said there will be music from the Kymmi & Diamondback band. The event made a shift away from traditional blues music to more blues-inspired tunes a few years ago.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
Gates will be open 4-8 p.m.
All attendees must be at least 21 years of age and are required to show a valid state issued identification card to enter.
The fundraiser supports local children’s groups and programs, including the River Valley High School Key Club and the Albert Powell Key Club, and has raised over $300,000 since it began almost two decades ago.
“Every year we raise enough money to fund multiple children’s projects, scholarships and provide so many other great opportunities to the youth in our community,” said Walther. “All of the money goes right back into the community.”
For more information, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org or email info@brewsbluesandbbq.org.