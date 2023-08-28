As Tom Walther celebrated the 21st Brews, Blues & BBQ event Saturday night at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, he recalled the very first one put on at the prominent Yuba City event space.
The inaugural Brews, Blues & BBQ, Walther said, had about 200 people who mainly hung out at the beer garden.
Two decades later, one of the main fundraisers for the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City has not only expanded the beer garden, but also installed multiple tents and shaded areas covering most of the fairgrounds for the 4-hour annual celebration to raise money for Sutter County’s next generation.
Walther expected between 1,100 and 1,200 people to come through the gates at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Saturday.
“It’s really grown and it’s all about kids,” Walther said. “We serve the community (with) children (as) the priority.”
Not only did Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City donate $33,000 for a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant children’s play area at the Didar S. Bains Park in the Tierra Buena area of Yuba City, it raised $30,000 to refurbish the weight room at Yuba City High School and $26,500 in youth scholarships, Walther said.
In addition, Walther said each week the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City donates between $500 to $1,000 to a worthy nonprofit organization.
“It's been an amazing ride,” Walther said.
Walther, the event chairperson for Brews, Blues & BBQ each year, has had a lot of help over the two-decade span. Most notably, Happy Viking has been a partner with the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City for about a decade, Walther said.
This year, Walther said Happy Viking donated 16 kegs of beer and two trailers to the community for the event.
Happy Viking was one of many local restaurants who continue to partner for the annual Brews, Blues & BBQ event. Sutter-Buttes Brewing, another local establishment situated down the street from The Happy Viking, again represented the restaurant, led by its owner, Scott Sargent.
Sargent said at about two hours into the event he was almost out of beer. Happy Viking and Sutter Buttes Brewing were joined at the expanded beer garden by Feather Falls Brewing Company, 530 Farmers Brewery out of Princeton, and several others.
Ken Crother, who has been manning the rib section for about 20 years, agreed that the best part of Brews, Blues & BBQ each year is what people put into their mouths.
“Just how much fun it is to enjoy with the community and to see them eat and drink,” Crother said, as he prepared to slice up more mouth-watering baby back ribs.