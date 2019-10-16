The 10th annual California Beer and Wine Festival will be taking over Yuba City’s Town Center on Plumas Street this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
“We will have around 25 breweries and 15 wineries represented, all of which are from California,” said Sarah Norris, founder and CEO of the California Beer and Wine Festival.
Local vendors include the MASH Homebrew Club, Pete’s Brewery, all three of the Sutter Buttes wineries – Cordi Winery, Sicilia Vineyards and Munger Family Vineyards – and Midtown Grill.
Tickets for unlimited tastings can be purchased in advance on the California Beer and Wine Festival website for $30 per person or $40 on the day of the event. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass.
According to Norris, entry for the vendors and live music is free so that designated drivers or non-drinkers could also join in on the fun with their friends and family at the event.
According to Norris, all of the proceeds remain in the Yuba-Sutter community, allocated to local charitable organizations, including the Association of Realtors’ Clothes for Kids fund, the Kiwanis, the Rotary Clubs and the United Way.
“This event is just an all-around good time.” said Norris. “The live band plays popular covers everyone knows, the time is convenient to allow people to go home and recover at 5pm or head to Downtown Yuba City and keep the party going if they’d like, and the selection of beer and wine...and food...and cigars...can’t be beat!”
For more information, visit the California Beer and Wine Festival website at http://www.californiabeerandwinefestival.com.