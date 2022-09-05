Brian “The Bear” Baggett of Yuba City just recently topped his own burger eating record at the Madison Bear Garden in downtown Chico. Commonly referred to as “The Bear,” this unique college-town eatery offers a 30-minute burger-eating challenge known as the “Aarons Passing Fancy.”
In it, challenging customers have exactly one half-hour to consume one pound of cheese fries and a burger stacked with four one-third pound patties, two quarter pound bratwursts, onion rings, more cheese, bacon, and all the fixin’s.
Baggett is one of the few to have completed this challenge and has been the reigning “burger bear” champion since August of last year, setting the record at 10 minutes and 12 seconds. But when he learned of another customer coming within 33 seconds of his prized time, he knew he must return to re-dominate his territory.
“That was just way too close for me,” added Baggett.
Baggett is no stranger to the world of competitive eating. It’s been a hobby of his for the past decade and recently he has been pursuing it with more gusto.
“It started when me and my brother heard about a challenge at Neighbors Pizza,” explained Baggett. “They had a seven-and-a-half pound pizza there with 45 minutes to complete it, and we figured we could do it cause we’ve always been bigger guys and good eaters.”
The two went on to conquer that challenge and viewed it as a fun bonding experience. A few years later, Baggett visited the End Zone Bar & Grill in Marysville to attempt its six pound burger challenge.
“I just like eating, you know, it’s like an accomplishment,” said Baggett “It’s fun and goofy like, ‘hey the circus is in town, you get to see a guy eat a bunch of food.’”
This past year, Baggett has been training his body to handle extensive amounts of food. This involves consuming large amounts of watermelon to expand his stomach, paired with bouts of intermittent fasting and occasional prune juice beverages.
“About a month or so back I ate 12 pounds of watermelon in under an hour, so that’s part of the process,” said Baggett. “And then today I went into this burger challenge on an empty stomach.”
On Aug. 27, Baggett and a group of loyal supporters met at The Bear to witness his 8-minute attempt at “Aarons Passing Fancy.” As Bagget tore into his burger, the table cheered and shouted. Even the staff joined in to record his epic mouth-gorging saga.
After 7 minutes and 26 seconds, Baggett succeeded in topping both his and the restaurant’s own best record, slashing his original goal by a full 34 seconds.
“When ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ by Billy Joel started playing, it really motivated me to push harder,” added Baggett.
From pizza to cheeseburgers and other dairy infused products, some might be surprised to learn that Baggett is lactose intolerant. To combat this, he usually takes Lactaid pills along with his meal.
“I forgot to take them during this one, so I took some after and hopefully that helps,” said Baggett. “If it doesn’t, I’ll just get super bloated, which is almost a beneficial thing because it’s gonna expand my stomach even more.”
With this new win under Baggett’s belt, the sky’s the limit. Right now he considers himself a “minor league” member of the competitive food-eating industry, but he plans to keep training and digging into his passion.
“We’re in it for world’s best,” said Baggett proudly. “For sure I want to meet one of my heroes, ‘BadlandsChugs,’ he lives on the East Coast and he’s at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest every year. So that’s what I’m aiming for.”
Those interested in following Baggett’s journey, and watching some of his most recent conquests and training tips, can visit his YouTube page at tinyurl.com/285bv6fn and hit the “subscribe” button. This channel also features some of Baggett’s original cartoonings, silly songs, and comedy memes.
Baggett will be giving his body some much-needed time to recuperate before the next challenge, but he hopes to take down a three pound jar of peanut butter in the near future.