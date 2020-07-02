After 17 years, Don and Lavina Blaser are selling the Brick Coffee House Café, a spot that has become a downtown icon in Marysville.
The Blaser’s last day operating the café was Wednesday and the shop will be closed for the next few days for the new owners to do some remodeling before reopening Tuesday, July 7.
Don Blaser is running for a seat on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors this November, which played into the decision to sell, along with a qualified buyer coming forward.
“The timing just happened to work out,” Blaser said.
Back before the stint with the Brick began, Blaser’s son wanted to start a coffee shop in the area, but under a franchise. Don suggested he open an independent shop to have more freedom and flexibility. And Don and Lavina decided to do just that and opened the Brick on D Street. They also purchased an adjacent lot to provide patio seating for patrons.
“I think initially we were thinking five years,” said Blaser about how long they expected to run the café.
He said they never did a lot of advertising for the café, but it steadily grew over the years.
“It’s kind of turned into an icon or a meeting place,” Blaser said. “We have a really nice demographic of people coming in.”
Marysville residents Heather and Ron Thompson will be taking over the café and apart from some aesthetic changes inside the shop, long-time customers should not expect much of a change.
“The food there is great,” Heather Thompson said. “I don’t plan on making any change on the menu.”
Remodeling will include painting and updating some of the interior elements of the café. The Thompsons own and operate Lone Oak Longhorns ranch in Marysville, where they breed Texas Longhorns. They also use the ranch as a wedding venue. The plan is to use the Brick for more private events like birthday parties and bridal showers to pair with their wedding venue business.
“The location of course is beautiful,” Heather Thompson said of the café.
Heather Thompson grew up in Marysville and said she always loved the Brick.
“That’s what started getting the juices flowing,” Ron Thompson said.
“Ron and I live in Marysville,” Heather Thompson said. “We like to believe in Marysville.”