Jocelyn Lopez doesn’t like being the center of attention but she’ll make an exception for her wedding day.
Lopez, 25 of Yuba City, was one of an estimated 700 people looking to create the perfect wedding day by getting ideas from some of the 58 exhibitors at the Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show on Sunday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
“I’ve never been the type to like being in the spotlight but my wedding day is the one time I will do that,” she said. “I like things simple and just want my wedding to have all of my people together having fun and dancing together.”
Lopez was accompanied by her mother, Carmen sister, Yaretzi and maid of honor, Stephani Salazar.
“She’s my first daughter to get married and I want everything to be perfect,” Carmen Lopez said.
Salazar and the bride-to-be have been friends since childhood so the June 2020 wedding is special to both of them.
“We’ve been friends since preschool and I’m excited to be part of her wedding,” Salazar said. “We’ve been by each others side for our whole lives.”
On the other hand, Yuba City resident Frenchelle Jones, 30, is looking forward to making a spectacle on her wedding day.
“Honestly, I want the wedding to be a day that’s totally about me,” she said. “It will be a day to be the princess that I am and I’m looking for a local feel for my venue because we have a lot of great, historical sites here.”
Trinity Clark and Jarred Simpson have been together for 14 years and the couple has six children between them so planning a wedding has been a challenge.
“It’s been a long time coming because wedding plans get pushed off so we can take the kids to Disneyland and visit family in Washington state,” Clark, 39, of Plumas Lake said. “I really want a Victorian, mother nature style wedding and we plan on getting married in March or possibly Earth Day so it’ll be a good fit.”
Clark had several family members in attendance with her on Sunday looking over the different food, cake, venue, dress and other options that were at the event.
Bree Gianassi-Little has been finding and fitting brides in dresses for more than 15 years in the Yuba City area and expanded to Chico three years ago.
“There are two elements that set the stage for the perfect wedding - the venue and the dress,” said the owner of Always Elegant Bridal. “There are some very talented vendors here in the area and people don’t have to go out of town to create a special wedding.”
Gianassi-Little was busy bouncing back and forth between her booth and preparing for a fashion show to highlight some of the offerings.
“We just started a program called Purchase with a Purpose where we give a percentage of all sales to Casa de Esperanza,” she said.
Casa de Esperanza provides support for survivors of domestic violence and is working to build a new facility.
Gordon Rowntree has been organizing the event for the past three years but said this is the 23rd year it’s been a one-stop-shop for wedding planning in the area.
“We’ve found it’s great to be able to help local businesses connect with people who are looking to plan their perfect wedding,” he said.