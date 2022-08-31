The Bridge Coffee Company was recently awarded a Bronze Medal in the 2022 Golden Bean Awards.
The Golden Bean Awards is a peer-voted, worldwide competition of specialty coffee roasters. The competition has been taking place in Australia for 19 years and is currently in its eighth year in North America.
“We want you to taste just how special, specialty coffee can be,” said Tim Styczynski, co-founder and CEO of Bridge Coffee Co.
The company considers the Golden Bean Award as another accomplishment contributed to the support, guidance, and participation of the Yuba-Sutter community. Bridge Coffee Co. has stated that its mission is to connect communities with specialty coffee and that this goal is being built upon in Yuba-Sutter.