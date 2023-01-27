Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter announced that Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City is now the first area restaurant to become “Blue Zones Project Approved.”
A celebration honoring this achievement will be held on Feb. 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter announced that Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City is now the first area restaurant to become “Blue Zones Project Approved.”
A celebration honoring this achievement will be held on Feb. 1.
According to Blue Zones officials, Bridge Coffee Co. completed the required approval process at its Yuba City facility by implementing best practices to improve customer well-being.
“The team at Bridge Coffee Co. is passionate about our Yuba Sutter community, and is making healthier, easier options available for all – that are tasty too,” Courtney Finstad, organization lead for Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate Bridge Coffee Co. as the first restaurant to become Blue Zones Project Approved and look forward to continuing our work together, while encouraging other restaurants and organizations to participate in our Project as well for the betterment of our community.”
Officials said Bridge Coffee’s “vision of creating a healthier restaurant” is what led to the prioritization of its Blue Zones Project goals.
“The process of working with Blue Zones Project has been an incredible experience,” Robbie Chaney, vice president of planning for Bridge Coffee Co., said in a statement. “Blue Zones principles are so in line with our mission and values at Bridge Coffee Co. that it was a natural fit for us to partner and encourage more healthy eating options.”
Efforts to become a healthier restaurant include a new “Kids Choice Menu” that includes avocado toast on ancient grain with salsa, veggie cup with hummus, yogurt cup with fruit and berries, and the Expanded Veggie Sandwich.
“Bridge Coffee Co. also sourced coffee beans directly from one of the blue zones regions of the world, Nicoya, Costa Rica, roasting a very special coffee blend available in store,” officials said.
“It is with great pleasure that we celebrate Bridge Coffee Co. as Yuba Sutter’s first Blue Zones Approved restaurant,” Tim Styczynski, owner of Bridge Coffee Co., said in a statement. “We look forward to other restaurants following Bridge Coffee Co.’s lead in providing healthy options to customers.”
The community is invited to celebrate this accomplishment during an event that is set to start at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Bridge Coffee Co., located at 101 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. Among other activities, there will be live music, free healthy samples and recipe cards available.
Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, sponsored by Adventist Health and Blue Zones, LLC, is a “community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.”
For more information, visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.