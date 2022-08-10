Bridge Coffee Company, a self-described local artisan coffee roaster, said Wednesday that it will expand its offerings to New Earth Market in Yuba City starting Monday.
The company will have a cafe inside the store and said it will be established as an additional Bridge Coffee location. The cafe will begin operations on Monday inside New Earth Market with regular hours set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Please join us in our soft opening on August 15th (the anniversary of Bridge Coffee Co.) and say ‘Hi’ to some familiar faces and some new faces,” the company said in a statement. “Staff from our Clark Avenue location will be shared with this new expansion and some new crew members are being added from the New Earth family.”
Bridge Coffee Company said it “sources coffee beans to hand roast in small batches” from its facilities in Marysville. New Earth Market is located at 1475 Tharp Rd. in Yuba City.