Here’s another reason to resent the pandemic: One of the biggest public works projects in decades was just completed and, arguably, hundreds of people should have showed up at a big ceremony to mark the completion of the new Fifth Street Bridge.
The ceremony hosted last week was attended by some public officials, contractors and workers … a few dozen people.
The Fifth Street project is all but complete, providing Yuba-Sutter with a second four-lane bridge. Council members and supervisors from both sides of the river tout the project’s positive impact on the local economy.
Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford said people often live on one side of the Yuba River and shop or work on the other. He said Yuba-Sutter is deeply connected from an economic standpoint and having a bridge with more lane capacity allows people to more easily get to where they need to be.
“If movement across the river becomes too difficult or too time-consuming, people will seek employment and shopping elsewhere,” Bradford said in an email.
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said that because of the new bridge, along with work on Fifth Street in Marysville that will be completed by 2023, the area is becoming more enticing for businesses.
“You see this type of improvement and investment in infrastructure have a significant impact on the economy,” Samayoa said.
He pointed to improvements along Olivehurst Boulevard that have led to economic growth. One benefit of investing in infrastructure is the message it sends to private sector businesses. Samayoa said improving infrastructure leads to the region being a place people want to invest in.
“A big part of an economy is being able to move goods back and forth,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris.
He said even before the bridge was completed its effect on the local economy was felt. Developers of a hotel that will soon break ground at Bridge and Shasta street in Yuba City selected that location partly because of the future traffic generated by the new bridge.
“Companies that may want to come to our area, or those that currently exist in our area, will always benefit from the improved traffic flow that the bridge will facilitate,” Yuba City Vice Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said in an email.
Sutter County Board of Supervisor Chairman Ron Sullenger said he’s been hoping for a third bridge to be constructed in Yuba-Sutter but said the new bridge will help substantially.
“I see it as a progressive move for both communities, both counties and I’m so glad that it’s finally accomplished,” Sullenger said.
Additional lanes help with emergency services
A big issue with the old Fifth Street Bridge, completed in 1958, was that it was one lane each direction. That caused significant challenges for emergency services trying to access the bridge to cross or respond to incidents on the bridge.
Yuba City Fire Department Captain Eric England said that in the past, crews would have to take alternate routes to transport a critical care patient to Adventist Health/Rideout to avoid traffic on the old Fifth Street Bridge.
“We were kind of limited,” England said. “This basically doubles the capacity and now we can choose the fastest route.”
England said anytime there was a vehicle accident on the old bridge, traffic became clogged and detoured to the 10th Street Bridge causing jams on that bridge. In addition, because of it being one lane both ways, crews were sometimes unable to get their vehicles on the bridge and had to hike through traffic to get to incidents or call for assistance from the Marysville Fire Department.
“Moving traffic/people during emergencies has been a long-standing concern of local public safety agencies,” former Yuba City fire chief and current Vice Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said in an email.
He also said the increased traffic capacity will also facilitate potential evacuation needs.
On time and under budget
The idea for the Fifth Street Bridge project began with late Yuba City Mayor Bob Barkhouse, who helped secure federal funding to evaluate converting the old railroad bridge to a highway bridge, according to Kevin Bradford, Yuba City Public Works deputy director. That idea eventually evolved into the old bridge being part of the Highway Bridge Program, a state and federal program that allowed for bridges to be rehabilitated or replaced.
The project had $72,657,311 in available funding and as of July 20 had spent $56,996,235.67.
While the bridge is open for traffic in all lanes in both directions there are several small pieces of work that need to be completed, according to project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh.
“The project is still being closed out with final construction and consultant invoices forthcoming, so we cannot provide a final cost just yet,” Bradford said in an email. “The project will definitely be under budget though.”
Varzandeh credited Yuba City with how it handled the project and said it was truly a team effort including businesses and the public that were patient and cooperated. He said what he’s most proud of is that there were no accidents on the bridge with crews working while traffic continued to travel.
“All the measurables from our perspective went really well,” Varzandeh said.
Another challenge was how much of the work had to be done in the Yuba River.
“The project team successfully navigated through the four month restricted work window in the river as well as unknown buried manmade objects encountered during subsurface work throughout the project,” Varzandeh said in an email.