Due to underground utility work as part of the Bridge Street Widening Project, parking along Bridge Street in Yuba City will be restricted starting Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.
According to the city’s Public Works Department, a contractor working for the city will be conducting underground utility improvements and installations along Bridge Street between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue.
“Included in this work is underground storm drain improvements, new waterline services and new fire hydrants, all of which will require vehicle traffic control adjustments during the work shift,” the department said.
As a result, street parking along Bridge Street will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, depending on weather conditions. The city said overnight parking will be permitted.
“Please note, unfettered driveway access will be maintained at all times during the work shift(s),” the Public Works Department said. “In the event work is not scheduled for a period of one week or more within a specific city block, written notification will be provided permitting street parking for those dates.”
The city listed the following areas as alternative parking locations:
The Yuba City Police Department was notified of the alternative parking locations for daily and overnight periods. However, prohibited parking hours will still be strictly enforced, the city said.