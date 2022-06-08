The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said Wednesday that nightly bridge work on State Highway 70 in the Linda area that was set to begin this week was rescheduled to next week.
Overnight pile driving for bridge work is expected to occur nightly June 13 through June 16 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and then from 9 p.m. June 17 to 8 a.m. June 18. The work will be done between the E Street Bridge and Erle Road overcrossing. Caltrans said during these times, motorists may expect northbound and southbound left lane closures in the construction zone with anticipated travel delays.
“Residents can expect to hear loud, intermittent construction noise and vehicle back-up warning alarms during pile driving activities,” Caltrans previously said in a statement. “The work is part of a $7.3 million project to construct new bridge rails and a concrete center median barrier between the Feather River Boulevard overcrossing and the North Beale Road on-ramp to northbound Highway 70 at the Marysville Bridge.”
Additional pile driving and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 20 through June 23 and 9 p.m. June 24 to 8 a.m. June 25.
Caltrans said the project, which is being done by Bridgeway Civil Constructors of Vacaville, is expected to be completed by the summer, depending on weather or unexpected events.