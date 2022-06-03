The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said crews were scheduled to begin nightly bridge work on State Highway 70 in the Linda area next week.
Overnight pile driving for bridge work is expected to occur nightly Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and then from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The work will be done between the E Street Bridge and Erle Road overcrossing. Caltrans said during these times, motorists may expect northbound and southbound left lane closures in the construction zone with anticipated travel delays.
“Residents can expect to hear loud, intermittent construction noise and vehicle back-up warning alarms during pile driving activities,” Caltrans said in a statement. “The work is part of a $7.3 million project to construct new bridge rails and a concrete center median barrier between the Feather River Boulevard overcrossing and the North Beale Road on-ramp to northbound Highway 70 at the Marysville Bridge.”
Caltrans said the whole project, which is being done by Bridgeway Civil Constructors of Vacaville, is expected to be completed by the summer, depending on weather or unexpected events.