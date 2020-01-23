The restoration of the Bridgeport Bridge won’t be completed this spring as originally anticipated as delays have held up renovations.
The bridge closed for renovations in 2011 due to structural deterioration. Since then, the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee was able to successfully advocate for state funds to repair and stabilize the bridge.
“Restoring Bridgeport Covered Bridge, the longest single-span wooden covered bridge in existence, continues to be a priority to California State Parks,” said the California Department of Parks and Recreation in a statement via email. “The department is currently working with a contractor on an Engineering Shoring System Work Plan that will allow for the safe completion of the disassembly process, as well as the reconstruction of the historic wood covered bridge structure”
As of right now, a revised completion date for the historic bridge is not available. It’s likely the project won’t be completed until the second half of 2020.
According to the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee, the committee, supporters and partners will continue to monitor the progress. The committee plans to meet soon to decide whether or not there are measures that need to be considered for the project to successful.
If there are any questions or concerns contact the committee at historicbridge.publicity@gmail.com.