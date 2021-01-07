Completion of the Bridgeport Bridge restoration project is expected this spring, according to a press release.
While the original estimate for completion of the project at the popular South Yuba River State Park near Oregon House was late spring of 2020, there were several delays that have pushed it back. The covered bridge with unique construction served the Gold Rush traffic of that era.
According to the press release, the delays were caused by the introduction of a different design incorporating the “Mabey Bridge” installation used to support the wood bridge during construction, some major engineering design and implementation delays late spring and early summer, and recent delays caused by abutment and foundation issues.
“... The good news is there is total commitment by California State Parks, the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee to complete this project and open to the public a fully-restored historic covered wood bridge as soon as possible,” according to the press release.
The foundation work is almost complete. The next steps are to introduce the major wood support beams, then the roof and bottom beams and to rebuild and install the wooden arches that span the bridge. The necessary timber for the restoration is at the work site.
Many of the original 1862 timbers have been salvaged and are being used in the reconstruction of the bridge, according to the press release, as well as eight original iron rods with the 1862 maker’s marks from iron foundries all over the world.
Monthly progress photos and videos are available to view at www.southyubariverstatepark.org/index.html.