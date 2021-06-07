Bridges to Housing recently announced the opening of a new branch office in Marysville.
The new Marysville branch will be located at the Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter facility – 202 D St., Marysville. Habitat for Humanity provided and outfitted the new office space for Bridges to Housing to make its rental assistance services more convenient for clients in Yuba County.
The new branch will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bridges to Housing’s Yuba City location – 909 Spiva Ave., Yuba City – inside the Hands of Hope facility will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bridges to Housing has provided security deposits and rental assistance to assist homeless and low-income families and individuals with getting into affordable housing throughout the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area since 2008.
In May, Bridges to Housing was awarded a $150,000 grant from California Emergency Solutions/Coronavirus Round 2 through the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium. The organization is funded entirely by grants and donations.
To learn more about services offered including volunteer opportunities or ways to donate, visit www.bridgestohousing.net, email bridgestohousing@gmail.com or call 755-3414.