The team at Harmony Health’s new Wheatland location pose inside their new clinic building located at 114 D St.

 Courtesy of Harmony Health

Harmony Health Medical Clinic and Family Resource Center recently opened a new facility in Wheatland located at 114 D St. This location marks the group’s fifth brick-and-mortar structure, not including its traveling Clinic on Wheels program. 

Planning for this clinic involved a complete renovation of the old Umpqua Bank. It took approximately seven months with a few unforeseen setbacks, but organizers successfully transformed this 2,356-square-foot building into a functioning multi-purpose clinic with three exam rooms.

