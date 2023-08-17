Harmony Health Medical Clinic and Family Resource Center recently opened a new facility in Wheatland located at 114 D St. This location marks the group’s fifth brick-and-mortar structure, not including its traveling Clinic on Wheels program.
Planning for this clinic involved a complete renovation of the old Umpqua Bank. It took approximately seven months with a few unforeseen setbacks, but organizers successfully transformed this 2,356-square-foot building into a functioning multi-purpose clinic with three exam rooms.
Harmony Health CEO Rachel Farrell said that the company was actually contacted by Raj Sharma, the building’s previous owner, as inspired by the city’s strategic plan.
“They said they had reached out to all the local federally qualified health centers and we were the only ones who responded,” explained Farrell. “There was no clinic in Wheatland at all, for years there hasn’t been. … Raj Sharma, he’s a developer and very invested in that community. He reached out to us once the building became vacant.”
Plans were solidified in January, and the clinic officially opened its doors on Aug. 1. Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
All insurances are accepted, including Medi-Cal, in addition to fostering a sliding fee scale for those that are uninsured or underinsured.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” said Farrell. “Wherever there’s a gap in service, we try to fill the gap.”
Harmony Health states that its mission is to serve as a community centered provider and to improve the health, education, and economic opportunities for both individuals and families. Founded in 2004 as a nonprofit organization, Harmony Health is a federally qualified family practice that offers a number of valuable resources and services to patients including other holistic approaches toward creating happy, healthy families.
The company also claims to have the only comprehensive perinatal services program in Yuba County. Options like water births, doulas and lactation consulting are all available there.
In the spirit of “whole-person care,” Harmony Health offers an integrated behavioral health approach, which coordinates care between a patient’s medical conditions and any related behavioral health factors. These may include counseling sessions and support groups or treatment services such as biofeedback, anger management and medication-assisted treatment for certain substance abuse disorders.
Ancillary services at Harmony Health include licensed chiropractors and an acupuncturist, which might be considered uncommon in more traditional clinics.
Harmony Health’s R-Spot Youth Group provides weekly activities such as organic cooking, gardening, science experiments, arts and crafts, and camping trips for area youth between the ages of 10 and 18.
The Wheatland location joins the Harmony Health chain, which currently includes two Yuba City clinics, two Marysville clinics, and two mobile clinics. Its demographics cover a large swath of patients from the Yuba-Sutter area in addition to those commuting from Sheridan, Rio Osa, Lincoln, and Roseville or Sacramento.
“We’re trying to put clinics in places where we have a big population already and they’re traveling far, this way it creates better access,” said Farrell. “The main point is to bring health care wherever it’s needed, that’s our goal.”