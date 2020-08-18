Only marginal and brief relief is coming – and then the region’s extreme heat is expected to continue, according to the National Weather Service.
Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with NWS in Sacramento, said the high today is expected to be around 100 degrees with slightly cooler temperatures Thursday, with a high of 95 degrees, and Friday, with a high of 98 degrees.
“We do have a warming trend over the weekend into at least early next week,” Del Valle said. “It looks like triple-digit temperatures will return.”
The weather conditions translate into fire conditions. Ron Karlen, Marysville fire chief, said with the current weather forecast, fire conditions “are pretty extreme.”
Karlen said the lightning on Monday kept local firefighters busy with fires.
He advises that people step up efforts to prevent fires from starting – avoid activities that can ignite fires, like mowing and welding.
“We have a large amount of homeless population that have cooking or warming fires; those have a tendency to escape,” Karlen said. “Do your best to prevent a fire from starting … Don’t throw cigarette butts out windows, those can catch fire.”
Del Valle said with the hot and dry conditions, people should practice fire safety, but also tend their health.
“Drink extra water, avoid outdoor activities from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and plan to be in air conditioned buildings,” Del Valle said.
Power Outages
Paul Moreno, spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., said the utility could be directed by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, to implement rotating power outages.
He said CAISO tracks current demand and forecasted demand for power, along with available power and forecasted available power.
“If reserves become too thin, they may direct utilities to implement rotating outages,” Moreno said.
He said there were rotating outages on Friday and Saturday evening – though there were none in the region as of Tuesday afternoon, the closest was in El Dorado County.
“(On Sunday and Monday), CAISO said the power supply and demand balances were good enough that no rotating outages were implemented,” Moreno said.
The rotating power outages are estimated to last about two hours per circuit. According to a press release from PGE, there was the possibility of rotating outages on Tuesday.
If there is a need for the outages to continue longer, additional power circuits will be turned off while the first ones to be turned off are turned back on, Moreno said.
The rotating power outages are separate from PGE’s public safety power shutoffs, which are done when there are extreme fire conditions. Moreno said there are currently no public safety power shutoffs planned within the next seven days.
Customers can look up their address to determine if their household will be affected by rotating power outages at www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.
Moreno said PGE is urging their customers to conserve power, especially from 3-10 p.m. when air conditioners are typically at peak use – he said conserving power can also help reduce the need for rotating power outages.
Tips to reduce electricity use include raising the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, health permitting; using a ceiling fan; covering windows with shades and awnings; avoiding using the oven; limiting the opening of refrigerators; and cleaning clothes and dishes earlier in the day.