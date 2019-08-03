Day three of the Yuba-Sutter Fair was a warm one, with temperatures reaching nearly triple digits during the hottest part of the day. This didn’t deter people that headed out to have some fun at the Midway.
Here is a peek at some of the action we saw while we were out and about at the Yuba-Sutter Fair on Saturday:
9 a.m.
The Junior Livestock Auction kicked off the day bright and early. Prospective buyers filled the seats at the Livestock Pavilion, ready to bid on whatever strikes their interest while Sutter-Yuba 4-H students led their animals in and out of the auction floor.
1 p.m.
Dozens of teams lined up outside the Colusa Casino Beer Garden to test their skills during the cornhole tournament hosted by the California Cornhole Association.
Four games of Round Robin were played, with the top 32 teams competing in the social tournament advancing to a single elimination bracket. The top 32 teams competing in the advanced competition advanced to a double elimination bracket.
As the tournament got underway, Random Strangers took to the Colusa Casino Beer Garden Stage, providing their custom electric sound mixed with elements of country, roots-rock, folk, bluegrass and classic rock to set the pace of the tournament.
While the adults were trying their hand at cornhole, the children were working up a sweat during the Kids Pedal Tractor Races on the Flowerhouse Building Lawn.
Children of all ages got behind the wheel of a pedal tractor and tried to drive it down the raceway while towing a bunch of weight. Younger kids braved lugging 75 pounds behind their tractor while the older kids tried to take on 250 pounds.
2 p.m.
Inside Palmer Hall, fair goers could go on an “ag-venture,” thanks to the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, Sutter-Yuba 4-H and Playzeum.
Attendees were encouraged to explore the hands-on exhibits throughout the building to learn more about agriculture.
At the various booths, kids of all ages were able to play in the dirt, craft a crop duster out of paper, race cars down a hilly track at the Playzeum speedway, plant their very own sunflower to take home, and explore fruits and vegetables at the grocery store.
The local chapter of 4-H featured an embryology project exhibit, displaying the various stages an egg goes through before it hatches. There were even six chickens that had hatched just hours ago in one of the incubators.
Those that attempted the scavenger hunt and located the 12 items on the list throughout the building could select a goodie from the farmers market, including fruit, nuts, crackers, jerky and honey.
3 p.m.
Cowboys Slim and Curly brought their western inspired antics to the Yuba-Sutter Fair for the first time in their strolling, interactive grounds act “Fables of the West.”
Mounted atop their trusty steeds – faux Muppet-like miniature horses – the pair ride around the fairgrounds and interacted with attendees, taking picture, telling goofy jokes and ‘horsing’ around.
On Saturday, they even tried to rob the railless train as it made its way around the fair, but got confused about who was suppose to stick ‘em up.
“The best part is the expressions on the kids’ faces when they see us because they get so confused,” Curly said.
The duo is part of a six-man team that travel across the country attending fairs, festivals and conventions. Slim said the cowboys have been riding and performing for the last 19 years. In addition to their time at numerous fairs, they have opened up shows for many top county recording artists including Lonestar and Kenny Chesney. They have also sang “Save a Horse” onstage with Big and Rich and appeared on the “Tonight Show.”
“You never know when someone is having a bad day,” Slim said. “We like to keep it fun and put a smile on people’s faces.”
“Fables of the West” will be riding the trails of the Yuba-Sutter Fair again today.
“You’re sure to get a kick out of them,” Slim said.