Kindness is contagious.
That’s what Denise Siller, a third grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City, teaches her students and the local community through her acts of kindness.
This time her act of kindness not only taught her students about compassion, but truly impacted a family who would have otherwise had no Christmas gifts or cheer, if not for her.
On Tuesday, Viola Gingrich watched how her two-year-old son sat with joy on a moving cart stacked with Christmas gifts for their family as they walked out into the parking lot of Franklin Elementary School. Gingrich overloaded her car with Christmas gifts and took with her a stack of gift cards given to her by Siller.
“I’m definitely overwhelmed with just joy that everybody’s helping me out this Christmas,” said Gingrich.
Gingrich, a single mother who also has an 11-year-old daughter, had been living in a rented house with her small family since November 2020. In August of this year, the homeowner asked Gingrich to move out because he was going to sell the house, a decision that would turn Gingrich’s life abruptly upside down.
“He told me to go ahead and start looking for a place,” said Gingrich. “Well, once I start looking, I don’t make three times the amount of rent anywhere in this town, and they don’t want to rent to me for a one bedroom because I have a girl and a boy and they’re so far age-gapped so they can’t share a room. It pretty much pushed it into November, where my lease was coming up. I still couldn’t find a place to live. Now I’m homeless and at a hotel barely making it to even pay for it.”
Gingrich has not been able to find affordable housing and has been living at a hotel where she pays about $600 a week to remain there. Gingrich said she makes around $900 every two weeks at her current job as a barista for Freetime Java. Gingrich said she will most likely check out today with nowhere to go since she can not come up with the rest of the money. Gingrich said she doesn’t know what she will do after that and with no other options available, she may sleep in the car with her children.
“Usually I don’t accept help at all, but this situation with my kids – it’s either the kids don’t have anything at all or go ahead and accept the help and let them have something for Christmas,” said Gingrich.
She said she was connected to Siller through a client who she cleans a house for. The client told Gingrich that they knew of someone from the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST), a nonprofit organization in Yuba City, who was looking to sponsor a family for Christmas. Knowing Gingrich’s situation, the client told Siller of Gingrich and the two were connected.
Siller met with Gingrich at Rolling Stone Pizza to discuss the family’s needs, preferences and Christmas gifts they would like to receive.
With the help of community businesses, donations and the fundraising Siller’s classroom did by selling succulent pumpkins, Siller was able to fundraise a total of $700-800 for the family in gifts and give Gingrich gift card certificates to different local food locations. Gingrich received gift cards to Sopa Thai Cuisine, Cool Hand Luke’s, Rolling Stone Pizza, Lambert House Cafe, a movie theater, a chiropractor and The Happy Viking. Siller was also able to buy Gingrich an air fryer to cook something while in her hotel room and a few students from Siller’s classrooms bought Gingrich’s daughter gifts associated with Jojo Siwa. A woman who read a previous article from The Appeal also gave Siller three hand-made blankets for the family.
“There’s a lot of Christmas presents in there,” said Gingrich as she stared at the moving cart. “The kids are not going to open them until Christmas Day, but Denise did give me a bunch of gift cards for Cool Hand Luke’s, the movie theater and certain little things that just help out so the kids can actually go out instead of being cooped up at the house with no money.”
For Gingrich, Siller’s act made a difference by bringing smiles to her children, activities for their family to do and establishing a friendship with Siller that could perhaps last a lifetime.
“I definitely feel like I can call her and contact her with anything, so I definitely have a little connection there as a friendship,” said Gingrich.
Siller has gained insight on the struggles of Gingrich and how serious the situation of there being no affordable housing in the area is.
“I am no different than Viola,” said Siller. “It’s a thin line from where I am and it can happen to anybody.”
Siller said she was able to build a connection with Gingrich and will definitely reach out to check on her. Siller asked her classroom what they had learned from this experience and one of her students responded, “You can help the community by having fun.” Another student mentioned to Siller that kindness is like a candle in the dark, it shines.