Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew just recently signed on to become one of the official “caretakers’’ of Ellis Lake through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program.
The goal of Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew is to initiate consistent weekly efforts to clean both the lake and its grounds while progressing toward larger projects such as lighting, painting, landscaping, and upgrades to sidewalks and waste receptacles.
“We realize that this might seem like an impossible task to take on or wishful thinking to even believe that the lake can be restored to its former glory or maybe even better,” said John Kenyon, one of the group’s primary organizers. “But we believe it can be accomplished if we as a community are willing to help.”
Kenyon was born at Beale Air Force Base and spent his life growing up between Marysville and Olivehurst. He remembers a time when the lake was clear and people could spend the afternoon picnicking on its grounds or enjoying other recreational activities.
“It used to be this great meeting place right in the center of Marysville,” said Kenyon. “It’s hard to see how much it’s digressed since my childhood but we have to start somewhere and it still has so much potential.”
Fifteen years ago, Kenyon forged a friendship with sisters Laura Rosellini and Carla Rosellini-Peverini, the daughters of Marino Rosellini better known as “Coach Rosellini.”
Coach Rosellini passed away in 2019 but his memory had a strong and lasting impact on the community. A Marine veteran of the Korean War and a journeyman carpenter, Rosellini spent over 30 years teaching and coaching at both Marysville High School and Lindhurst High School. He had a fondness for his church and enjoyed community enhancement projects and was reported to have planted at least 100 trees throughout Marysville.
“Every morning my mother and him would drive around in their old truck and water those trees,” said Laura Rosellini. “He always wanted to see the lake at its prime like it used to be. I remember the boat races, the fishing derby, the pontoon boats, the fireworks, and it being a great place to go feed ducks. It would be my honor to make this a beautiful lake again for my father.”
With these memories in mind, naming this Ellis Lake endeavor seemed like a no-brainer to both Kenyon and the Rosellinis. The first step was to gain support and approval from the city, which the group quickly obtained. Kenyon and his associates attended several city council meetings to voice their concerns and see what officials had in mind in regards to the lake.
Ellis Lake restoration has been a focus of the city for the past few years. Most recently, city staff and the council have been more active in trying to revitalize what was once considered to be a jewel of Marysville. On July 18, the council approved a consulting agreement that will look at possibly bringing in water from the Yuba River into the lake to improve its circulation and water quality – something that was previously done throughout the lake’s history.
“Apparently, it was designed to have water fed in from the Yuba River but the clay piping has since deteriorated and collapsed,” explained Kenyon. “It would be an estimated $4 million to fix and get water flowing in from the Yuba and out to the Feather River. …They already have someone working on a report to present to the water district but from my understanding the funding is there, they just need to justify what it’ll be used for and why.”
Until a more long-term solution can be applied, Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew will be meeting weekly to make improvements where possible. Their first line of action is to clear visible debris from around the park and shoreline. Next would be weeding and minor landscaping and eventually power washing sidewalks and working with the city to obtain a boat for moss and scum removal.
“We have been working with Recology and the city to obtain more trash cans around the lake itself,” said Kenyon. “Obviously, none of us are miracle workers so we are gonna do what we can when we can, the key is consistency.”
Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew will be holding its official kickoff event on Aug. 12 from 7-11 a.m. at Ellis Lake in Marysville. Guests will be meeting at Gazebo Island near 12th Street before dispersing out to their various assignments. The city will be providing basic cleanup supplies. However, there may be a limited number of trash grabbers and volunteers are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and gloves. Organizers invite anyone and everyone to come participate and plan to utilize this event to build a volunteer base for their future projects.
“We hope to make it more of a weekly maintenance event so that we can work in smaller groups to lighten the workload and commitment levels,” explained Kenyon. “We’re also looking into implementing a ‘walking program’ where people volunteer to walk the lake and pick up one bag’s worth of trash along the way.”
While other community clean up efforts exist between groups like SAYLove and Blue Zones, the goal for Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew is to focus on this one particular spot, which would help alleviate the overall burden for those volunteer groups.
Those interested in becoming involved with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew can contact the group by emailing CRCCMarysville@gmail.com. The group is also active on Facebook.
“Dad always said that Marysville was the best little city in the United States,” said Carla Rosellini-Peverini. “I am glad that we as a group are going to help bring Ellis Lake back to its glory, and to have the satisfaction of continuing the efforts that my father and mother have bestowed upon us to beautify and love this place that we call home.”