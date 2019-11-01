Ashley Wernette said she and her husband Kurtiss are the luckiest people in the world as they walked out of the Sutter County Superior Courthouse on Friday after finalizing the adoption of their almost two-year-old son Noah.
“We are just really blessed,” said Wernette. “It’s amazing, we’ve got our son.”
The Wernette family, along with five other families, gathered at the courthouse Friday afternoon for the annual Sutter County Adoption Day.
The California Department of Social Services, Adoptions Department coordinated with Sutter County Social Services and courthouse staff to sponsor the event, where eight adoption finalization hearings were conducted.
Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah H. Heckman kicked off the event with a welcome address to the adoptive families and children.
“Adoptive parents make an extraordinary commitment to children and they are to be commended for their love, openness and courage,” said Heckman. “As a judge, it is my privilege to create the legal relationship between parents and children under the law, and to formally recognize what already exists – the family bond between parents and the children.”
Craig Cassetta, regional manager of the Chico regional office of the California Department of Social Services, Adoptions Department, said the families then got to enjoy some arts and crafts time and have a snack before the individual hearings began.
“During each hearing, the children get to pick out a stuffed animal, a balloon and a chocolate cigar,” said Cassetta.
After each hearing, legal guardianship is officially transferred to the adoptive parents.
“This event just makes the adoption that much better,” said Wernette. “It’s like the icing on the cake.”
Joe and Sharrie Bartley said they are excited to be adopting their three kids after a 22-month adoption process.
“We are officially mom and dad now,” said Sharrie Bartley, who has been a foster parent to the three children she adopted for more than a year. “I couldn’t imaging them being anywhere else.”
Cassetta said the event has been held in November, which is National Adoption Awareness Month, for the last few years to recognize not only the power of adoption but also the great support received from the families and friends of adoptive parents.
“Adoption is so important because every child deserves to grow up in a happy home and have grown ups that love and care for them,” said Bartley.