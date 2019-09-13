The Old West came alive for local kids Friday while attending the Marysville Stampede Kids' Rodeo.
Jackie Sillman, event chairperson and member of the Friends of the Marysville Stampede, said the one-hour, condensed rodeo features several events spectators will see at the Marysville Stampede over the weekend, including barrel races, mutton bustin' and the Flying Cowboys – a freestyle dirt biking duo.
“Each kid also goes home with a wristband that allows them to get free admission to the rodeo over the weekend,” said Sillman.
This year the Kids' Rodeo hosted 2,018 Yuba-Sutter area students, with kids in first through fifth grades from Bridge Street School, Kynoch School, Franklin School, Covillaud School, Wheatland Elementary and Nuestro Elementary attending.
Sillman said each year they try to invite different schools so students throughout the area can experience the rodeo from year to year.
The 21 buses that transported the children to and from the rodeo were all sponsored by local businesses and clubs.
“We've had such great community support,” said Sillman. “We couldn't make this all happen without that.”
Sillman said each of the participating schools prepares the students with lessons about Western heritage prior to their trip to the rodeo.
“It's an experience most children don't have,” said Keith Bordsen, teacher at Nuestro Elementary in Wheatland. “It's very valuable for theses kids to see a glimpse into how the West was settled.”
Bordsen said his students are most excited about the death defying stunts they see at the rodeo like the Flying Cowboys or a horse jumping through a ring of fire.
“They really like the spectacle of it all,” said Bordsen.
A lot of the performers in the Kids' Rodeo are local kids who have been riding since they were very little.
“I was born with a rope in my hand,” said Wyatt Bullivant, who participated in roping events at the Kids' Rodeo.
He came to the rodeo with his parents, Michael and Shawna Bullivant, and his three sisters Kaitlyn, Lacey and Bristol - who all performed as well.
“Its not a hobby, its a lifestyle,” said Michael Bullivant. “A lot of love and dedication goes into this.”
Kaitlyn Bullivant said it is cool to see how excited the kids get while watching the rodeo events.
“That's the most important thing: to have fun,” said Michael Bullivant.
For the second year in a row, five-year-old Copper Perkins, of Gridley competed in the Mutton Bustin' event at the Kids' Rodeo. His dad, Matt Perkins, said he and his son have been participating in local rodeo events for years.
“It's a lot of fun and it is good experience and practice for (my son),” said Matt Perkins.
Benjamin Sloop, member of the Butte College Rodeo Team, also performed at the Kids' Rodeo on Friday, riding a bull for the first time.
“I'm eager to get out there,” said Sloop. “I'm ready for it but I'm still a little nervous.”
Sloop said he has been practicing for three to four months in preparation for his first ride and encouraged kids that might have an interest in bull riding to follow their passion.
“You can do a lot when you set your mind to it,” said Sloop. “But be smart about it. Bull riding is no joke.”
Schedule of events
The 86th Annual Marysville Stampede continues Saturday and Sunday at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. Tickets for the rodeo are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages four through 12 and children three years old and under are free. Discount tickets will be sold though Saturday at noon at various Yuba-Sutter locations including: Cotton’s Cowboy Corral, Civic Center Food Mart, The City Grill, Silver Dollar Saloon and Pawformance Pet Supplies.
Saturday
Gates open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 5 p.m. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day, which allows active duty military families (5 people maximum) to get in free with a military ID card. The rodeo will include all Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned events that are part of a typical rodeo. Several kid-focused activities will be offered on Saturday including the Appeal-Democrat Coloring Contest, a Coin Dig and a the Mutton Bustin’ event. To kick of the rodeo, Kent Lane will parachute into the arena with the American Flag floating behind him as the National Anthem plays.
Sunday
Gates open at 1:30 p.m.and the rodeo starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day. Attendees who show support for breast cancer awareness and wear pink to the rodeo will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or other great prizes. Several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned events will continue on Sunday.
For more information, visit, www.marysvillestampede.com.